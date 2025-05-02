From Iceland — Grapevine Events: The Clock, Other-Grounds Film Festival, Icelandic Sorcery Festival & More

Grapevine Events: The Clock, Other-Grounds Film Festival, Icelandic Sorcery Festival & More

Published May 2, 2025

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Festivals, festivals, everywhere! And the sun is out — on a Friday! Almost a miracle, right? Are you team “first summer pint outside” or team “packed weekend with zero minutes to rest”? If you’re the latter, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. EVE Fanfest is going down at Harpa, so expect plenty of nerdy goodness. Ólöf Arnalds plays Mengi tonight at 20:00, and if you’re still standing, there’s the Slacker Fundraiser Fiasco gigs to check out afterward. Tomorrow, get yourself to the Nordic House between 16:30-17:30 for an authentic Mongolian music experience with KHAIRKHAN, part of the Other-Grounds Film Festival (details below). And on Sunday? Vínstúkan’s serving up some mouthwatering Mexican food at their pop-up.

Looking for more? Just scroll down. Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or check out what’s already happening around town.

The Clock

Runs until June 22 — The National Gallery of Iceland

Winner of the Golden Lion Award at the 2011 Venice Biennale, The Clock is Swiss-American artist Christian Marclay’s epic 24-hour exploration of time and the history of cinema. Today, the day of the exhibition’s opening, the video will be shown in its entirety, which begins at 17:00 on May 2 and ends on May 3. ISH

Reykjavík Folk Festival

Until Saturday, May 3 — Participating concert venues — Both free and ticketed events

Reykjavík Folk Festival celebrates its 15th year! With events held across Iðnó, RVK Brewery Tónabíó, and Tónastöðin, the festival offers a series of concerts and jams. A day of the festival has already passed, so don’t miss your chance to hear some of the “people’s music” coming out of Reykjavík! ISH

Other-Grounds Film Festival

Through Sunday, May 4 — The Nordic House — Free

An intercultural, eco-centric film festival, Other-Grounds is this weekend at The Nordic House. Featuring films from Mongolia, Taiwan, New Zealand, Alps (Austria), Greenland, Sápmi Lands (Norway and Finland), Mexico, Peru, Iceland, Colombia, Sweden, Ethiopia, the festival’s curators are intentional about collecting diverse perspective within “sustainability, collective consciousness, Rights of Nature, and more-than-human perspective.” The festival’s programme can be explored here, and events are free of charge. ISH

Icelandic Sorcery Festival

Through Sunday, May 4 — Hólmavík — Ticket information here

If you happen to be travelling to the Westfjords this weekend, ensure to make time to stop in Hólmavík — the annual Icelandic Sorcery Festival is happening now. The town of Hólmavík is home to the Icelandic Sorcery Museum, but the festival is a grander gathering of those curious to explore Old Norse culture together with magic. There are lectures, workshops, and music events on the schedule, giving a chance to both learn and participate. ISH

HYPER-ORGAN

Saturday, May 13 — 13:00 — Fríkirkjan við Tjörnina — Free

This Saturday, there is an open day at the organ in Fríkirkjan hosted by the Intelligent Instruments Lab! Compositions for a computer-controlled pipe organ will be performed, and the hyperorgan will be discussed. What is this going to sound like? I can’t wait to see. Go find out what this entails from 13:00 to 17:00 at Reykjavík’s Fríkirkjan. ISH

Herðum haus: HASAR

Saturday, May 3 — 20:30 — RVK Tónabíó — Free

HASAR know how to play an action-packed gig. They’ve even promised to turn Reykjavík’s music scene into one, perhaps an adrenaline-fueled blockbuster? A Grapevine Music Awards nominee for Best Live Act, this Saturday, HASAR are taking over RVK Tónabíó. Trust us, the Herðum haus shows are always a banger, and HASAR playing Herðum haus is banger x2. Plus, the show is free! Your Saturday night is golden. IZ

