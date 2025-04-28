From Iceland — Hot Tubs Flying Off The Shelves

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Icelanders’ love for hot tubs shows no signs of cooling, with sales seeing a significant jump this year. According to RÚV, sales have risen by 10% year over year, while some manufacturers report even sharper increases.

At Heitirpottar.is, managing director Ari Steinn Kristjánsson says the company experienced a record-breaking Easter Sunday. “We sold nearly 200 hot tubs in one day. There was incredible traffic, the most high-energy day I’ve ever experienced — total rush,” he said.

Trefjar, another major hot tub producer, reports a 35% year-on-year increase. A company sales manager notes that, “We Icelanders are big hot tub lovers, and we feel great in our hot water. But I think the recent increase might also be due to the good weather and our optimism for a great summer.”