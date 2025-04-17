From Iceland — Easter 2025 Opening Hours In Iceland

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Whether you’re just visiting or it’s your first time spending Easter in Iceland, beware: the country’s official public holidays are April 17, 18, 20 and 21, meaning that most people will be off on Thursday, Friday, and the following Monday. As Easter weekend approaches, many of the stores in Reykjavík and around the country will be closed or operating with reduced opening hours. We’ve collected information about the opening hours of essential stores in town below.

Bónus

All Bónus stores are open as usual on April 17 and 18, except the Kringlan location, which will be closed on April 18. Everything’s normal on April 19. Almost all locations will be closed on Easter Sunday (April 20), with the exceptions of Selfoss, Smáratorg, and Norðurtorg Akureyri open 11:00-17:00. On Monday, April 21, things get a little more complicated — so see details here.

Krónan

Krónan offers business as usual on April 17, 19, and 21. For info on April 18 and 20, check out this website.

Hagkaup

Hagkaup stores in Skeifan and Gardabaer will be open 24/7 throughout the Easter holidays. You can find detailed information about the opening hours of other locations is here.

Nettó

The only Nettó store open during Easter Sunday in Reykjavík is Nettó Grandi (10:00-17:00) and Nettó Mjódd (open until 17:00 instead of 24/7). See the opening hours for other days here.

Vínbúðin

Vínbúðin will be closed on April 17, 18, 20, and 21. On Saturday, April 19, most Vínbúðin stores will be open. Find more information about the opening hours here.

Lyfja

Pharmacies in Lágmúla and Smáratorgi will be open every day during the Easter weekend from 8:00 to 00:00. See the opening hours for other locations here.

Swimming pools

Opening hours for swimming pools in the capital area and over the country will also change during the Easter weekend. Check out the spreadsheet of opening hours for the country’s swimming pools here.

Reykjavík City Library

Reykjavík City Libraries will be closed between April 17 and April 21. Reykjavik City Library in Úlfarsárdalur will be open without service on April 17 (11:00-17:00), April 18 (13:00-17:00), April 19 (09:00-21:00), April 20 (13:00-17:00) and April 21 (11:00-17:00). See the details here.

Reykjavík Art Museum

Reykjavík Art Museum will be closed on Easter Sunday. Otherwise, the museum will operate as usual during the holiday. Check the museum’s website for more information.

Bíó Paradís

The art-house cinema Bíó Paradís will be closed on Easter Sunday. See opening details and the full cinema schedule here.

Strætó

Most buses in the capital area will operate using a Sunday schedule. Night buses will operate as usual. There are some changes in the countryside routes. See the details here.

For those planning to check out bars over Easter, we can confirm that Röntgen, Kaffibarinn, and Prikið will be open late!