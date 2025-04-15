From Iceland — Iceland Roundup: Whaling Cancelled, ATM Blown Up, Lost Car, EU Defence Talks & more

Iceland Roundup: Whaling Cancelled, ATM Blown Up, Lost Car, EU Defence Talks & more

Published April 15, 2025

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Joana Fontinha/The Reykjavík Grapevine

The Reykjavík Grapevine’s Iceland Roundup brings you the top news with a healthy dash of local views. In this episode, Grapevine publisher Jón Trausti Sigurðarson is joined by Heimildin journalist Aðalsteinn Kjartansson, and Grapevine friend and contributor Sindri Eldon to roundup the stories making headlines in recent weeks.

On the docket this week: Iceland’s (more or less) only whaling company, Hvalur hf. (Whale Ltd.), will not be engaging in whaling this year, despite recently being issued permits to do so; Last Friday, Iceland formally opened discussions with the EU on defence and security cooperation, when Foreign Minister Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir met with the EU’s Andrius Kubilius and Kaja Kallas; A car owner in Kópavogur reported his vehicle stolen on Thursday night — however, it had not been stolen; he had simply forgotten where he parked it; On Tuesday, an unidentified man attempted to blow up an ATM in Hafnarfjörður.

Watch the video below or listen on your favorite podcast platforms: Spotify, Apple Podcasts and your other podcast platforms of choice.

