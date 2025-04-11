From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Two Noise Fests, Smátíðni, Reddingakaffi Repairathon, Exhibition Openings & More

Photo by Joana Fontinha/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Record Store Day 2025

Saturday, April 12 — Your favourite local record store — All day

Record Store Day is upon us! With events happening throughout town all day, such as Biggi Maus‘ three back-to-back release concerts in three locations, this is a day to show up with money and spend it on the great record shops and musicians that keep our town alive. ISH

Pausing to confront the graveness of the moment before we get back to protesting the U.S. in small ways each day

Saturday, April 12-Sunday, April 13 — 14:00-17:00 — Á milli space — Free

A group of artists in Iceland who hold U.S. citizenship have come together to present Pausing to confront the graveness of the moment before we get back to protesting the U.S. in small ways each day. In solidarity with the “Hands Off” protests that began on April 5 within the U.S. and abroad (including in Iceland), this group of artists and activists are resisting the censorship and authoritarianism scarily rising within the United States. All work is presented anonymously to protect the artists and family they might have within the U.S. ISH

As Long as We Can Imagine it

Opens April 12 — 17:00 — Gallery Kannski — Free

Artists Regn Sólmundur Evu & Kaisa Luukkonen use installation and sculpture to process and protest, and both explore both the personal and the social within their pieces. Regn offers sculpture and video work exploring trans-masculinity, and Kaisa will show glass instruments of protest alongside a disco ball. The title of the exhibition comes from a “freely remembered quote from Lucy Irigaraya: ‘As long as we can imagine it, it is possible.'” This exhibition will run for just a week, so make sure to check it out while it’s up. Opening hours can be found at https://www.gallerykannski.com/. ISH

Reddingakaffi Repairathon

Sunday, April 13 — 13:00 — Grófin City Library — Free

Reddingakaffi is a monthly event where volunteers aid in repairing everything from stereos (as Ish Sveinsson Houle learned in February) to air mattresses to headphones! As we approach Earth Day on April 22, Reddingakaffi hosts a repair-marathon, so, if you have anything broken, gathering dust, bring it by the library and maybe they can give it a new life! ISH