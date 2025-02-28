From Iceland — Iceland Revenue And Customs Authority Warns Against Phishing Scam

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Iceland Revenue and Customs warns the public about internet scams — phishing — in its name. The institution posted the public announcement on their website. People have received fraudulent emails from the impersonator since January.

The practice aims to manipulate the receiver to hand over financial information to the scammer, instructing the recipient to activate their digital ID (rafræn skilríki) to correct their tax statement.

According to RÚV, the sender’ email address is displayed as info@ecogreenelectric.ro and originates in Romania.

In contrast, the tax authority never asks the recipient to open outgoing links via email, Revenue and Customs representative Helga Lilja Aðalsteinsdóttir told RÚV. Official notifications from the institution request that individuals open island.is or the tax authority’s official website.

Should individuals receive these emails, they are encouraged to notify the police.