From Iceland — Iceland Revenue And Customs Authority Warns Against Phishing Scam

Iceland Revenue And Customs Authority Warns Against Phishing Scam

Published February 28, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

 

Iceland Revenue and Customs warns the public about internet scams — phishing — in its name. The institution posted the public announcement on their website. People have received fraudulent emails from the impersonator since January.

The practice aims to manipulate the receiver to hand over financial information to the scammer, instructing the recipient to activate their digital ID (rafræn skilríki) to correct their tax statement.

According to RÚV, the sender’ email address is displayed as info@ecogreenelectric.ro and originates in Romania.

In contrast, the tax authority never asks the recipient to open outgoing links via email, Revenue and Customs representative Helga Lilja Aðalsteinsdóttir told RÚV. Official notifications from the institution request that individuals open island.is or the tax authority’s official website.

Should individuals receive these emails, they are encouraged to notify the police.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
-->
Tags:

Next:

-->

News vine

Popular on Grapevine
Asylum Seekers Evicted In Hafnarfjörður

News

Asylum Seekers Evicted In Hafnarfjörður

Tacos Served With A Side Of Jazz

Articles

Tacos Served With A Side Of Jazz

Increased Rates Of Homelessness Anticipated Due To Refugee Policy

News

Increased Rates Of Homelessness Anticipated Due To Refugee Policy

Bound By All Things Kinky

Cover Features

Bound By All Things Kinky

Animal Of Iceland: The Midge

Articles

Animal Of Iceland: The Midge

Being Black In Iceland: An Interview With Jewells Chambers

Interview

Being Black In Iceland: An Interview With Jewells Chambers

Grapevine New Music Picks: Una Torfa, Hipsumhaps, Soffía Björg & More

Music

Grapevine New Music Picks: Una Torfa, Hipsumhaps, Soffía Björg & More

Icelandic Crossfit Champion Gets Naked

News

Icelandic Crossfit Champion Gets Naked

Latest

News
One Arrested In Iceland Following Large-Scale Hit Against Child Sexual Exploitation

One Arrested In Iceland Following Large-Scale Hit Against Child Sexual Exploitation

by

News
Grapevine Events: Beer Day, Hooked, Gervifætur Til Gaza, & More

Grapevine Events: Beer Day, Hooked, Gervifætur Til Gaza, & More

by

News
Iceland Airwaves Announces First Wave Of 2025 Lineup

Iceland Airwaves Announces First Wave Of 2025 Lineup

by

News
Two People Sentenced For Smuggling 20 Kilos Of Drugs Into Iceland

Two People Sentenced For Smuggling 20 Kilos Of Drugs Into Iceland

by

News
Negotiations With Teachers Finalised

Negotiations With Teachers Finalised

by

News
Architects And City Designers Appalled By Reykjavík’s Ugliness, Start Petition

Architects And City Designers Appalled By Reykjavík’s Ugliness, Start Petition

by

Show Me More!