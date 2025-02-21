From Iceland — Iceland Roundup: Melting Roads, Reykjavík Sex Club, NATO, JD Vance & The World of Yesterday

Iceland Roundup: Melting Roads, Reykjavík Sex Club, NATO, JD Vance & The World of Yesterday

Published February 21, 2025

The Reykjavík Grapevine’s Iceland Roundup brings you the top news with a healthy dash of local views. In this episode, Grapevine publisher Jón Trausti Sigurðarson is joined by Heimildin journalist Aðalsteinn Kjartansson, and Grapevine friend and contributor Sindri Eldon to roundup the stories making headlines in recent weeks.

On the docket this week: melting asphalt on roads in West Iceland and infrastructure issues in general; Iceland’s first-ever sex club is opening soon in Reykjavík — or is it?; NATO has hit a fork in the road, and JD Vance’s speech in Munich confirms rising fears about the future of the organisation; is the world order of the past 80 years coming to an end? And, as with the rest of Europe, Iceland’s security is now uncertain. Is the USA’s promise to keep Iceland safe worth anything at this point? Should we just invite Trump to join our new sex club?

Watch the video below or listen on your favorite podcast platforms: Spotify, Apple Podcasts and your other podcast platforms of choice.

