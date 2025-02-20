From Iceland — Tour Bus Crashed On Höfði Grounds

Photo by Hvalreki for The Reykjavík Grapevine

On February 20, a tour bus operated by ME travel was driven onto Höfði grounds in Reykjavík, Vísir reports.

The bus damaged the grass lawn. The company’s owner has promised to repay for the damages.

According to Vísir, the driver initially planned to loop around the parking lot. Instead, the bus hit the nearby curb, and sank into the lawn. Making matters worse, the driver kept accelerating and became stuck.

A crane vehicle arrived on the scene to free the bus, along with the police. Shortly before 3 pm, the vehicle had been removed from Höfði grounds.

Höfði was the site of the 1986 summit meeting of U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet Union General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev.