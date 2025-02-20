From Iceland — Increased Trust In National Church

Photo by Timothée Lambrecq

A recent survey by Gallup shows approval ratings increasing among the Icelandic public towards the National Church, RÚV reports.

The institution increased its public trust by 16% since 2024, culminating in 43%. Its ratings have never been higher in 16 years. Guðrún Karl Helgadóttir assumed the office of bishop in July, 2024.

Public trust in the presidential office has experienced the highest decrease, dropping from 72% to 60%. The rate is at its lowest since 2016.

President Halla Tómasdóttir assumed office in August, 2024, succeeding former president Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, who was in office from 2016.

According to the survey, the Icelandic Coast Guard is one of the most trustworthy Icelandic institutions, scoring an 86% approval rating. The Reykjavík City Council is in the bottom rung of the ladder, amounting only 9% of public trust.