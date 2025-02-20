From Iceland — Increased Trust In National Church

Increased Trust In National Church

Published February 20, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Timothée Lambrecq

A recent survey by Gallup shows approval ratings increasing among the Icelandic public towards the National Church, RÚV reports.

The institution increased its public trust by 16% since 2024, culminating in 43%. Its ratings have never been higher in 16 years. Guðrún Karl Helgadóttir assumed the office of bishop in July, 2024.

Public trust in the presidential office has experienced the highest decrease, dropping from 72% to 60%. The rate is at its lowest since 2016.

President Halla Tómasdóttir assumed office in August, 2024, succeeding former president Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, who was in office from 2016.

According to the survey, the Icelandic Coast Guard is one of the most trustworthy Icelandic institutions, scoring an 86% approval rating. The Reykjavík City Council is in the bottom rung of the ladder, amounting only 9% of public trust.

 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Grapevine New Music Friday: Joey Christ & Alvia Islandia, Bjarki, Róshildur & More

Grapevine New Music Friday: Joey Christ & Alvia Islandia, Bjarki, Róshildur & More

by

News
Tour Bus Crashed On Höfði Grounds

Tour Bus Crashed On Höfði Grounds

by

News
Fuel Tax To Be Replaced With Mileage Tax

Fuel Tax To Be Replaced With Mileage Tax

by

News
Proposal To Strip Convicted Criminals Of Icelandic Citizenship

Proposal To Strip Convicted Criminals Of Icelandic Citizenship

by

News
Tariff On Imported Pizza Cheese Upheld By Reykjavík District Court

Tariff On Imported Pizza Cheese Upheld By Reykjavík District Court

by

News
Denim-clad Jón Gnarr Denied Access To Alþingi

Denim-clad Jón Gnarr Denied Access To Alþingi

by

Show Me More!