From Iceland — Grapevine Events: McDonald's "Opening", Atsuko Okatsuka & More

How To Do Things Together by Gosia Trajkowska & Vera Popova
Got 45 minutes this weekend? Performance artists Vera Popova and Gosia Trajkowska invite you on a 45-minute audio journey through downtown Reykjavík — an opportunity to see the city from a fresh perspective. “This isn’t a tour,” they explain. “It’s an invitation to make the city feel like it belongs to you, to us, to the people (and cats) passing by who don’t even know they’re in our story. What does it mean to be together? Is it just our bodies moving side by side? Or maybe it’s about being a little closer, sharing a story whispered through the headphones? Or simply feeling a little less alone for a moment.” We’re intrigued. Aren’t you? IZ
