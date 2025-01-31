From Iceland — Grapevine Events: McDonald's "Opening", Atsuko Okatsuka & More

McDonald’s Opening in Iceland

February 2 — DÆINN Kaffihús & Vínbar — 14:00

Youtuber Sindri Leví Ingason claims he’s behind reopening McDonald’s in Iceland for just one day, promising everyone free Happy Meals and a nostalgic taste of the fast-food joint that peaced out back in 2009. From what it seems, this is not performance art, nor an internet scam, but just another day in the life of a content creator who pays his bills with viral stunts. Check his channel if you’re curious — but don’t say we didn’t warn you there might not actually be a real McDonald’s. IZ

Atsuko Okatsuka — Full Grown Tour

Sunday February 2 — Háskólabíó — 20:00 — 9.990-19.990 ISK

Standup comedian Atsuko Okatsuka is headed to Reykjavík! Known for her whip-smart humour and irresistibly awkward charm, Atsuko has taken the comedy world by storm, with appearances on HBO, Netflix, and her viral drop challenge. Her material is both razor-sharp and refreshingly vulnerable, tackling everything from family quirks to social oddities. Who couldn’t use a good laugh to brighten January’s darkness? For those willing to splurge 19,990 ISK on tickets, there’s also the option of joining a Meet & Greet with Atsuko. IZ