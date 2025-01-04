From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Nýló Birthday, Night Of Improvised Music & More

Saturday January 4 — 20:00 — Mengi — 2.500 ISK or PWYC

You might have mixed feelings about improvised music, but let’s be real — do you really have plans for Saturday evening? And no, excuses like “I want to watch another Christmas movie” won’t cut it. We’ve all seen the date on the calendar. For those of us setting the bar high for 2025 (and promising ourselves to actually engage with culture this year), here’s your chance to start strong: head to Mengi. On stage, you’ll find Björg Brjánsdóttir on flutes, Magnús Trygvason Eliassen on drums, and Tumi Árnason on saxophones. A solid first step toward those lofty New Year’s resolutions. IZ