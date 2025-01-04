From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Nýló Birthday, Night Of Improvised Music & More

Hello, 2025! If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to catch more concerts, see more exhibitions, and generally stay in the loop with what life in Reykjavík and Iceland has to offer, we’ve got you covered. This week’s lineup: an improvised music night, a museum birthday celebration, and a queer family-friendly art workshop. There are always more events at events.grapevine.is. Got an event? Add it to the calendar, or see what’s already happening around town.
Night of Improvised Music @Mengi
Saturday January 4 — 20:00 — Mengi — 2.500 ISK or PWYC
You might have mixed feelings about improvised music, but let’s be real — do you really have plans for Saturday evening? And no, excuses like “I want to watch another Christmas movie” won’t cut it. We’ve all seen the date on the calendar. For those of us setting the bar high for 2025 (and promising ourselves to actually engage with culture this year), here’s your chance to start strong: head to Mengi. On stage, you’ll find Björg Brjánsdóttir on flutes, Magnús Trygvason Eliassen on drums, and Tumi Árnason on saxophones. A solid first step toward those lofty New Year’s resolutions. IZ
Nýló Birthday & New Year Celebration
Saturday January 8 — 20:00 — Nýló — 1.500 ISK
Nýló á afmæli í dag, Nýló á afmæli í dag… wait, what am I talking about? Nýló is celebrating its 47th anniversary this Saturday with a party — yep, you heard that right, The Living Art Museum is officially a boomer! But hey, dad jokes aside — this is one of Reykjavík’s coolest museum, and the celebration looks like a total blast. Expect upcycling projects, a killer music lineup (including a solo set from Porridge Radio), and all the good vibes. Bonus: it’s also a fundraiser to keep the museum rolling, so you can party and support one of Reykjavík’s best cultural gems at the same time. IZ
Sunday January 5 — Listasafn Íslands — 14:00-16:00 — Free
Queer families are invited to an art workshop and celebration of the Thirteenth Day of Christmas, hosted by Samtökin ‘78 and the National Gallery of Iceland. The event will take place at Safnahúsið, Hverfisgata 15, this Sunday. Elf and troll costumes are encouraged, and rumor has it that attendees will get a taste of the elves’ magic potions and a visit from the Elf Queens. The museum is currently showcasing an exhibition on folktales in Icelandic art, which guests of the Thirteenth Day celebration can explore during the event. IZ
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!