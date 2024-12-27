From Iceland — U.S. Military-sponsored Airport Depot To Be Constructed At Miðnesheiði

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

A 13.000 square metre stockpile housed in seven warehouses is set to be built at Miðnesheiði in the coming weeks. The depot will store tools and resources to build a new airport. The cost runs at 13.5 billion ISK, paid for in full by the United States military, RÚV reports.

Miðnesheiði was the site of an American military base from 1951 until 2006, as part of the United States’ commitment to provide defences for Iceland. In 2016, the U.S. Navy announced its return to the area to surveil Russian submarines.

Today, 200 to 300 U.S. soldiers are stationed at the Miðnesheiði base.

In conversation with RÚV, office head of the Icelandic Foreign Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Jónas Gunnar Allanson said the preparation is part of Iceland’s effort to increase its defence resilience. In light of current international developments, a new airport might be needed rapidly.