From Iceland — Woman Charged 1.3 Million ISK For Hospital Visit

Photo by Jón Pétur/mbl.is

The Health Ministry has confirmed Landspítalinn’s decision to reject a woman’s application seeking to repeal a medical bill amounting to 1.3 million ISK (approx. 9.000 EUR). Landspítalinn denied the woman’s application in July, while the ministry’s case result was determined in October.

According to the ministry’s report, the woman in question is an Icelandic citizen with legal residence in the U.S. In May 2024, she was admitted to the ICU, where she received care for two days. After being discharged, she visited the hospital’s outpatient clinic four times without the need to be admitted.

Due to not being covered by medical insurance, she was billed a total of 1.246.283 ISK for her hospital stay, plus an additional 57.604 ISK for her outpatient care.

The woman requested that her hospital fees would be cancelled. Landspítalinn argued that the woman was not medically insured when she used the hospital services.

As per health service regulations, uninsured individuals must pay for Landspítalinn’s services. The woman’s plea was therefore rejected. Furthermore, in their decision, Landspítalinn emphasised that per medical insurance law, those who move their primary residence outside of Iceland lose the right to the healthcare system’s subsidies.