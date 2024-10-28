From Iceland — Two Rescued After Fishing Boat Runs Aground

Two Rescued After Fishing Boat Runs Aground

Published October 28, 2024

Timothée Lambrecq for The Reykjavík Grapevine

ICE-SAR (Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue) marine rescue teams and the Icelandic Coast Guard helicopter crew were dispatched this morning after a fishing boat ran aground in Súgandafjörður in the Westfjords. According to the Coast Guard spokesperson, both crew members were successfully rescued, reports RÚV.

The incident was reported by the boat’s captain around 6:00, prompting an immediate response from regional rescue teams. Three rescue vessels — Stella from Flateyri, Kobbi Láki from Bolungarvík, and Gísli Jóns from Ísafjörður — were dispatched to the scene, along with the Björg rescue team from Suðureyri, who responded both by sea and land.

After being rescued by ground teams, both crew members were airlifted by Coast Guard helicopter to Suðureyri. No injuries were reported.

“We expect boat recovery operations to begin around 15:00 today, with ICE-SAR rescue ship crews conducting the operation. The plan is to refloat the vessel during the evening high tide, around 18:00 tonight,” says Ásgeir Erlendsson, Coast Guard spokesperson.

The incident is being investigated by the Westfjords Police and the Transport Accident Investigation Board.

