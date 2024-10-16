From Iceland — Grindavík Opened To The Public

Photo by Axel Sigurðarsson for The Reykjavík Grapevine

On Monday, October 21, authorities will open Grindavík to the public. The decision was announced during a meeting of the Grindavík earthquake committee. The Suðurnes Police Chief stresses that people entering Grindavík do so on their own responsibility and that the town is not a place for children.

Grindavík was promptly closed to the public on November 10, 2023, amid an earthquake swarm that preceded the volcanic activity in the area that has been ongoing for the past several months.

The opening of Grindavík is based on a risk assessment which is frequently updated. The presence of first responders will be the same. People’s entry and exit will be monitored electronically in the case of an evacuation.

The committee claims that procedures have been put in place to increase general safety, which include mapping and geological analysis. Crevices have been filled or fenced off.

In the announcement, the Committee and police authorities encourage people to bear the following information in mind:

Earthquake activity in and around Grindavík is not over, and it is necessary to proceed with caution.

Comprehensive monitoring of potential risk will continue.

Conditions can change rapidly and it may be necessary to evacuate the town and nearby areas with short notice, closing it off once again.

In the case of the national police chief announcing an alert phase in the area, access to the town may be adjusted.

Specific areas within town limits may be closed off for traffic if need be.