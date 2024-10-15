From Iceland — President Supports Parliamentary Elections Set For November 30

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

The President of Iceland Halla Tómasdóttir has agreed to dissolve the parliament. Elections will be held on November 30, RÚV reports.

“It is most beneficial for the parliament and the nation to go to elections,” said Halla, following her meeting with Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson at Bessastaðir Tuesday afternoon.

Halla also accepted Bjarni’s request to resign, along with that of the Prime Minister’s office.

A caretaker government will remain in place until a new government is formed after the elections.

Halla read her statement but did not answer questions from reporters. She explained that she wanted to allow the democratic process of the elections to proceed without her interference.