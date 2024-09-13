From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Vaka Festival, Skjaldborg & IceDocs Documentary Day & More

Photo by Art Bicnick for The Reykjavík Grapevine

This week we were graced with not a day, but a whole streak of sunny weather. With temperatures continuing to drop, and the news that venomous spiders might be swarming through Grafarvogur, you could be forgiven for cosying up at home. But if you’re ready to face your arachnophobia and leave your cosy nook this weekend, here are some events that might just be worth it.

For more upcoming happenings, visit events.grapevine.is.

Vaka Festival

September 13 – September 15 — Multiple venues — 1.900 ISK – 11.900 ISK

Move over Viking Festival, there’s a new event celebrating Icelandic heritage in town. The Vaka association works all throughout the year promoting folk art activities, building a vibrant, inclusive folk arts community in Iceland. Their flagship event, the Vaka Folk Festival, happens around September 15 — better known by folk arts enthusiasts as the day of rímur, a type of epic poem. The festival is formally opened at the Reykjavík Town Hall on Friday, September 13, with festivities happening around town all throughout the weekend. A full festival pass is 11.900 ISK, with tickets available for separate events. JB

FAR Fest Afrika Reykjavík

Saturday September 14 — Sykursalur, Gróska — 4.999 ISK

Although I wouldn’t call African music a big thing in Reykjavík, FAR Fest Afríka Reykjavík is surely in position to change that. The annual music and cultural festival was conceived in 2009 by local Cheick T. A. Bangoura, meaning this year it celebrates its 15th iteration.The event focuses on promoting African music, dance, and culture in collaboration with Icelandic and Nordic artists. Among the artists performing are experimental dance music group Mañana Mañana, the Namibian Jackson Wahengo, and Dawda Jobarteh. JB

Skjaldborg & IceDocs Present: Documentary Day

Saturday September 14 — 11:30 — Bíó Paradís

Two local documentary film festivals, Skjaldborg and IceDocs, are joining forces for a movie feast at Bíó Paradís. The program includes a documentary workshop by the Icelandic Directors’ Guild, a masterclass with Spanish lecturer Marta Andreu entitled “Lovesong: A Non-Existent Film in Progress,” screenings of winning films from both festivals, and a panel discussion. Don’t miss the chance to see hand-picked documentaries from around the country without the need to drive to Patreksfjörður or Akranes. IZ

Stripaoke

Saturday September 14 — 21:00 — Gaukurinn

Dance group Strip Lab are inviting karaoke stans to take the stage at this unique night of saucy stripping. Pick your top track – it’s the perfect opportunity for you to showcase your rendition of Hot Chocolate’s “You Sexy Thing” — and watch Striplab’s dancers freestyle to the rhythm of your sweet, sensual voice. An event that won’t leave anyone in the cold, you won’t be able to fool anyone telling people that’s a banana in your pocket. JB

Kiku Day

Sunday September 15 — 20:00 — Mengi — 2.500 ISK

This Sunday, Mengi will host a performance by Kiku Day (PhD London, MFA Mills), an acclaimed ethnomusicologist and shakuhachi player. After spending eleven years studying traditional repertoire with master Okuda Atsuya in Tokyo, Kiku now promotes both traditional and contemporary shakuhachi music, collaborating with composers such as Roxanna Panufnik and Takahashi Yūji. She has performed at prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall and Disney Hall and is known for her innovative techniques. IZ