From Iceland — Unconscious Mountain Runner Falls 20 Metres Down Cliff

Photo by Emma Ledbetter for The Reykjavík Grapevine

A tourist hiking Kastárfjall near Hornafjörður in East Iceland survived a 20-metre drop down a cliff. The tourist, partaking in mountain running, fell on the trail and hit his head in the process. He subsequently lost consciousness while proceeding to slide down the cliff.

Luckily, he landed on a protruding mountain ledge, where he awaited search and rescue teams. “I believe this individual was very lucky that day,” said Hornafjörður search and rescue team member Friðrik Jónas Friðriksson in conversation with RÚV, who reported the story first.

After receiving medical care in Höfn, the man resumed his journey around the country.