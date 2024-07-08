From Iceland — Six New Names Approved By The Naming Committee

Photo by Philippe Yuan/Unsplash

The Icelandic Naming Committee approved six given names last week, including four female names and two male names, reports Vísir. One name was rejected.

The names that got the green light were the male names Núri and Foster and the female names Roj, Ana, Ahelia, and Maríabet.

The name that the Naming Committee did not approve was the female name Hronn. According to the committee’s ruling, it meets three of the four criteria of the law on personal names. The name takes an Icelandic genitive ending, it doesn’t violate the Icelandic language system, and it’s not such that it could cause embarrassment to its bearer.

The committee rejected Hronn due to the requirement that new names should not prevent well-established names from being changed to a form that goes against their tradition. Hronn is a variation of the name Hrönn and therefore can only be approved in the latter spelling.

It is also mentioned in the ruling that there are no examples of people having carried the given name Hronn.