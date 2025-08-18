From Iceland — Music Reviews: Iðunn Einars, Elín Hall, lúpína

Photo by Joana Fontinha

Whether you’re looking for music to soundtrack your week or your video game, Issue 12’s music reviews have got you covered. lúpína, a musician and producer, was also featured in our back quotes for this issue, where you can read her thoughts on Icelandic culture and, more specifically, the Icelandic music scene.

<a href="https://idunneinars.bandcamp.com/album/hennar-heimi-remixes-2">Í hennar heimi (Remixes) by Iðunn Einars</a> Í hennar heimi (Remixes) by Iðunn Einars

Album — August 1

Kraumur Award winning, classically trained alternative pop musician Iðunn Einars released her album Í hennar heimi in November 2024, following up this August with a five-track remix edition. Some of the most exciting musicians on the scene, including Amor Vincit Omnia and ex.girls, contributed to this dreamy and energetic release. With Inspector Spacetime and ex.girls also putting out exciting remix albums in the past year, I can only hope this practice will become commonplace. ISH

Wolf Boy by Elín Hall

Single — August 7

If I were to say that “Wolf Boy” wasn’t the soundtrack of my week, I’d be lying. When Elín Hall’s newest single randomly came up on my playlist, it felt strangely familiar — something between Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey. In only her second track released in English, Elín manages to captivate immediately, not just as an Icelandic artist trying to sound international, but as an artist who already is international. Stepping into a more villain role lyrically, career-wise, she’s on the rise, having recently opened BludFest. I wouldn’t be surprised if, a few years from now, I hear “Wolf Boy” as a movie soundtrack — possibly one starring Elín herself. IZ

Bergmál by lúpína

Single — August 12

For Myrkur Games’ new Icelandic-inspired videogame Echoes of the End, they recruited the talented alternative-pop singer and producer lúpína to create a credits song for the game. In her new release, “Bergmál,” dramatic piano chords set the stage for her hallmark ethereal vocals. “Gefa, taka, græða, og tapa (give, take, gain, and lose),” she sings, first alone, then joined by an impressive choir. If this song is any indication for the game, Echoes of the End is sure to be intense and beautiful. ISH