From Iceland — Lose Yourself To Music: The Many Inspirations Of Katla Yamagata

Photo by Art Bicnick

Katla Yamagata hit the scene with a bang in September last year, when her debut EP Postulín (“Porcelain”) dropped, seemingly out of nowhere. Produced by JóiPé, it’s a 13-minute journey through five smooth, contemporary pop songs, including a notable guest appearance from Bassi Maraj; a follow-up single, “Vanhugsaður Vangadans”, came out this year. We caught up with Katla to find out more about the promising moment she has created, and what the future might hold.

How would you describe your music?

It’s melancholic pop with a touch of folk, I would say. All my lyrics are in Icelandic, and I put great care into crafting them. Last year, I released my first EP called Postulín. I was truly surprised by the incredible response it received, especially since it was my debut release. This past year has been full of live shows, and I’ve also been working on new music. Just recently, I released a new song, “Vanhugsaður Vangadans”, along with my very first music video!

How do you feel about being on the stage?

I love being on stage. The stage is where the boundary between me and the music dissolves, and I become a reflection of what the audience sees and feels. In that moment, I’m not just performing — I’m disappearing into the song.

“ Another challenge we face is the lack of visibility for women in the scene. It’s not that we aren’t here — we are.”

Do you do much DIY recording, or do you prefer heading into the studio?

I record a lot of voice memos — usually melodies or fragments of me thinking out loud. It’s a core part of my process, capturing the raw ideas as they come. I usually finish writing the song before I step into the studio, but the song continues to grow once I’m there.

What’s an instrument, or a piece of equipment, that you couldn’t live without?

My black unlined notebooks. Each book is messy, full of scribbles and half-finished ideas, but it holds the heart of every song. I need to be able to write my thoughts down — and then I need to feel like I might lose the book, with all my lyrics. That makes it exciting. It makes my ideas real and even more precious.

Where or when do you listen to music the most?

I find myself listening to music the most when I’m seeking inspiration, and my car is my favourite place to do so.

Photo by Art Bicnick Photo by Art Bicnick

What musicians or bands really inspire you, and in what way?

There are some bands and artists that have inspired me since I was a little girl — Radiohead, Lana Del Rey, Muse, Cigarettes After Sex, Tame Impala, and probably many more I’m forgetting. Their music has shaped the way I listen, feel, and create.

Who are some local artists that you think the world should know about?

Some local artists I’d highly recommend checking out are ex.girls, CYBER, Amor Vincit Omnia, K.óla, RÓSHILDUR, and Inspector Spacetime. Each of them brings something unique and exciting to the scene.

Reykjavík has seen a lot of venues closing their doors in recent years — what do you think about the shape of the live music scene?

The situation, unfortunately, isn’t great — especially for emerging artists who are just starting out and need space to grow and connect with an audience. With so many venues closing, the opportunities to perform live have become more limited, which makes it harder for new voices to be heard.

Another challenge we face is the lack of visibility for women in the scene. It’s not that we aren’t here — we are. But too often, we’re booked as an afterthought, to fill a quota, rather than being seen for our talent and artistry. Seeing a lineup of seven male artists and one woman has become far too common — and it’s time for that to change.

What do you take creative inspiration from, outside of music?

My inspiration comes from many places — poetry, theatre, and simply paying attention to the people and stories unfolding around me. I also take inspiration from my own past — my childhood, and the love stories that have shaped me. It may be a cliché, but there’s truth in it: love and heartbreak are timeless themes, and they continue to be the emotional core of my work.

What do you have going on this year?

I want to keep exploring, experimenting, and learning. Right now, I’m fully immersed in writing new music, and I hope to have the chance to collaborate with others in the music industry along the way.

And what’s ‘the dream’ for Katla Yamagata?

My ultimate goal is to work full-time as a musician — dedicating myself both to my own artistic projects and to writing music for others. I’ve always been inspired by the world of theatre and film, and writing music for those mediums would be a dream come true.

Keep up with Katla on Instagram @katlayamagata.