From Iceland — Music Reviews: BKPM, RAKEL, Alaska1867 and Birnir

Photo by The Reykjavík Grapevine Archives

Grapevine is hot off the press, and so are these single reviews! Check out musician, and now Grapevine contributor, Sævar Andri Sigurðarson’s reviews of these three songs below.

“Vínarborg” by BKPM

Single — July 22

Experimental post-punk group BKPM have been hard at work in the lab to enrich our summer with their groovy presence. Their latest offering grips you by your collar and drags you straight to the dance floor! Harkening back to 70s bands like Television and Stuðmenn, this song has it all; ultra-groovy drums, catchy melodies and filled to the brim with roaring guitars and sweeping synths. The opening of the track sounds as if you‘re trying to start up a spaceship to go for a leisurely drive, and as soon as the engine catches, there is no stopping — it races off and you’re in for an exciting, vibey ride. SAS

“rescue remedy” by RAKEL

Single — July 23

Singer-songwriter RAKEL has stayed a refreshing breath of fresh air in the Icelandic music scene since her first release back in 2020, combining her voice with an ever-growing catalogue of differentiating musical atmospheres. Produced by longtime collaborator Sara Flindt, this first single from her upcoming debut LP completely envelops you in a warm embrace. A wondrous concoction of plucky guitar, ethereal wind instruments, and synths, melded with RAKEL’s hauntingly beautiful vocals that feature sporadic autotune embellishments (occasionally reminiscent of Bon Iver’s production). This track is sure to keep you coming back for multiple listens. I know I will be. SAS

“SOS” by Birnir and Alaska1867

Single — July 30

Fresh off of releasing their respective albums earlier this year, veteran Birnir and Icelandic hip-hop’s hottest new commodity Alaska1867 just released a collaboration featuring a bouncy production by Young Nazareth and heaveninstereo fit for any club. Overflowing with attitude and unwavering confidence, their individual verses ooze nonchalance. Despite having a hook that rides the bounce of the instrumental with excellence, every part of this song feels like a hook in and of itself, thanks to every collaborator’s affinity with conjuring up catchy moments. This unexpected new collaboration feels as if it was meant to be. SAS