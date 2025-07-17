From Iceland — Northern Rising: A New Episode Featuring Sunna Margrét

Published July 17, 2025

Northern Rising

In this final episode of Northern Rising, we follow avant-electropop artist Sunna Margrét as she roams around Reykjavík — visiting the National Gallery of Iceland, the record stores 12 Tónar and Reykjavík Records, and stopping by for a soundcheck at Iðnó.

The show is hosted by Tim Pogo, an Airwaves regular since 2000 and a veteran American broadcaster with a long background in radio, television and digital media.

Sunna’s musical journey began early; at just seven years old, she gave her first flute concert outside Hagkaup in exchange for chocolate. Since then, she’s been part of the legendary indie band Bloodgroup, founded the label No Salad Records, and performed around the world as a solo artist.

The podcast is available on all major platforms, including here.

Northern Rising is produced by Iceland Music, Record in Iceland, and The Reykjavík Grapevine, in collaboration with Tim Pogo. Catch up with previous episodes here

