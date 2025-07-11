From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Ólafur Arnalds & Talos, Bríet, Moses Hightower & More

Photo by Bríd O'Donovan

Even though it’s almost the middle of July, that doesn’t stop the Icelandic sniffles. Currently writing this with a sore throat (what is this, February?!), the summer has not delivered like May promised it would. Whatever, just dress for the wind, cold, and rain, and remind yourself that this is Iceland. For music to soothe your ails, just check out our human-crafted, specially curated playlist featuring some of the best Icelandic songs of the year.

Smjörvi — #ung og eirðarlaus

Released July 6

Breaking out in 2016 with his single “ENGAR MYNDIR” featuring artist HRNNR, the duo inadvertently set the tone for what the next years would bring musically: scattered, chaotic pop music with elements from hip-hop and trap music performed by artists lacking consonants. Now, Smjörvi has grown up, continuing his experimentation of hyper-pop and internet culture. #ung og eirðarlaus is jam-packed with refreshing club beats and Gen-Z irony. JB

Friðrik Dór & Moses Hightower — Bekkjarmót og jarðarfarir

Released July 7

FÍH elegance meets Verzló yuppiness. Celebrated artists in their own rights, pop musician Friðrik Dór teams up with the jazz funk Moses Hightower for an electric, sarcastic single. Contrasting school meetups with funerals, the two artists draw up the parallels of the two social functions. Enveloped in a buzzing, groovy beat, “Bekkjarmót og jarðarfarir” are scheduled to set fire to Scandinavian hips around the country. JB

Ólafur Arnalds & Talos — A Dawning

Released July 11

Your friend and longstanding collaborator is diagnosed with a terminal illness. What do you do to commemorate their presence on this earth? In the case of Ólafur Arnalds, he built a lasting monument in the form of the LP A Dawning. Collaborating with his friend, the late, great Talos — monikor of Irish musician Eoin French — the pair started working on the album after meeting at the Sounds From A Safe Harbour festival in Eoin’s hometown Cork. After his death, Ólafur finished the album with the help from their friends and family. A Dawning incorporates Ólafur’s characteristic piano motifs and Talos’ indietronica styles for a soothing, heart-wrenching release. JB

Bríet — Wreck Me

Released July 11

Pop star Bríet’s self-deprecating new single “Wreck Me” is all about coming to terms with lost love. Written at a low-point in Bríet’s personal relationship, the now English-oriented artist channels her heartbreak into a hit. Driven by an acoustic guitar, the track gains flight with its upbeat drums and layered synthesisers. Bríet is currently preparing a string of international showcases, as well as her forthcoming full-length project. JB