From Iceland — Grapevine New Music: Amor Vincit Omnia, Eydís Evensen, JóiPé & Króli, & More

Photo by Axel Sigurðarson

In a world becoming increasingly unstable, there is but one, sturdy pillar lifting the spirits here at Grapevine HQ. That pillar is the prolificness and quality of new Iceland music coming out. When article deadlines burden us, and geopolitical tensions run high, we turn to our human-curated playlist for momentary release. With a wide range of different moods, vibes, atmos, and genres, this Friday selection has got it all.

JóiPé, Króli, USSEL — SCANDIPAIN vol. 2

Released June 16

Following up their popular SCANDIPAIN vol. 1, artists JóiPé and Króli continue their collaboration with the Danish USSEL. While they did not settle on producing a series of Scandipain albums originally, the hip-hop trio have clearly demonstrated a successful songwriting partnership. Vol. 2’s music sees a similar continuation of the elements showcased on their first, with the gospel-inspired “Fylgi í blindni” standing out of the lot. JB

Jóhannes Stefán — Oak In The Snow

Released June 23

It’s not a commonplace event when a Supreme Court judge decides to release music. Artist (and Supreme Court judge) Jóhannes Stefán breaks that mould, showing that creativity isn’t confined to one’s vocational choice. According to Jóhannes, he took a 17-year-long break from music, which involved getting his law degree and starting a family. Still, he clung to his dream of writing music one day, culminating in his recent release. Well on his way to finishing the album, Jóhannes caught a rare neurological virus, right before recording its final song. It’s an inspiring tale of perseverance and never giving up on your dreams. JB

Gugusar — QUACK

Released June 27

When electronica artist gugusar began posting pictures of mallard ducks on her Instagram page, it came across as watching someone slowly descend into a waterfowl-themed obsession. Donning the album cover is a bona fide embroidered mallard, although none of the music seems to include any further references to ducks. Despite the disparity, Gugusar evidently has fun on the album, which features catch-all dance tracks along with more experimental stuff — even bordering on dubstep. JB

Eydís Evensen — Eternal

Released June 27

Having recently announced the release of her forthcoming album Oceanic Mirror, out October 10, classical contemporary pianist Eydís Evensen is out with her second single. Opening with soft strokes of the piano, Eydís is joined by trumpeter Ari Bragi Kárason, whose performance adds vital colour to the composition. The pair resonates harmoniously together, imbuing the song with everlasting tranquility — as its title suggests. JB

Amor Vincit Omnia — Rvk Amour

Released June 27

24-hour party duo Amor Vincit Omnia are a burgeoning act in Reykjavík’s club scene. Taking the trophy at the 2025 RG Music Awards for Ones To Watch, along with a 2024 Kraumur Music Award for their debut EP brb babe, “RVK Amour” is the group’s first new piece of music. Presenting nostalgic 00’s brightness and Europop-inspired synthesiser riffs, AVO’s latest track sounds like an outtake from the soundtrack to Shrek 2. Timeless and novel at the same time, Amor Vincit Omnia are rapidly living up to their accolades. JB