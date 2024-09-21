From Iceland — An Enduring Collaboration: JóiPé & Króli Kick Off Söngvaskáld

Photo by Jónatan Grétarsson Nicholas Grange

It’s been seven years since JóiPé & Króli became an overnight sensation. Their 2017 single B.O.B.A became the country’s most-played song, rushing the then-18-year-olds under the national spotlight.

The song’s popularity was well-deserved, mixing modern-day hip-hop production in between snippets of musician Bubbi Morthens commentating on a boxing match. Having written music together for just about a year at the time, B.O.B.A.’s breakthrough moment spurred a long-lasting collaboration between the two artists.

Throughout the duo’s career, the pair have branched out into separate avenues — Króli in acting, JóiPé in music production. However, despite their divorced occupations, they’re always interested in returning to their productive Lennon/McCartney dynamic.

On the back of their latest album, SCANDIPAIN vol. 1 in March, JóiPé and Króli kick off the upcoming concert series ‘Söngvaskáld’ in Kópavogur’s Salurinn. Happening on September 28, the series highlights some of Iceland’s most beloved contemporary artists, inviting audiences to five intimate evenings of performances and artist talks.

The Danish connection

Kristinn Óli Haraldsson (Króli) and Jóhannes Damian Patreksson (JóiPé) are currently in Akureyri, North Iceland, as Kristinn takes part in Leikfélag Akureyrar’s production of the Little Shop of Horrors. “I’m heading back to school in January to finish my acting degree,” Kristinn says as he takes a bite out of his lunch.

“I was planning to quit, or at least take a break.”

“It’s funny we decided on calling it volume one,” he continues, referring to their recent EP. “I didn’t imagine us creating a larger collection.” Jóhannes adds jokingly, “We’re going all the way up to seven.”

Collaborating with the Copenhagen-based artist USSEL — who previously worked with Icelandic artist Daniil — SCANDIPAIN vol. 1 is the duo’s first release since the 2020 Í miðjum kjarnorkuvetri. Supported by nonstop momentum throughout its six tracks, the album exhibits a sense of newfound joy among the duo.

The connection to the Danish USSEL (Emil Mercedes Baadsgaard) was suggested by the group’s friend and Copenhagen-based events promoter Snorri Ástráðsson, who incidentally was selected as one of the top 20-under-30 music professionals by IQ magazine.

“Snorri knew of Emil who set it up and brought us together,” explains Jóhannes. “We went over a weekend to Copenhagen and wrote a bunch of songs. We were playing around and getting to know each other, and finding ways to work together. That was very entertaining, we allowed ourselves to be a bit careless.”

On the cusp of breaking

For fans of the duo, the album came as a breath of relief amidst speculation of the two discontinuing future music releases. Those speculations were intensified by the release of JóiPé’s 2022 debut solo album Fram í rauðan dauðann and Kristinn’s submersion into theatre projects. “I was planning to quit or at least take a break,” Kristinn admits. “I mean, technically I did. We didn’t make music for two years. I was up North acting, but we always kept in touch,” he continues.

“I never felt that we stopped working together,” says Jóhannes — a feeling perhaps influenced by the duo’s constant performances. “A month didn’t pass that we didn’t have a show or meet up,” adds Kristinn.

Coming up on their eighth year working together, neither Kristinn nor Jóhannes show any interest in quitting the collaboration. “Our relationship has been in constant development since we first started working together. No matter what happens, no matter whether we stop trying to be pop stars, we think we’ll continue doing something,” Kristinn says confidently.

“We work well together. Obviously,” Jóhannes smiles.

Personal challenges

Though still in their early 20s, the pair find opportunities to explore their separate interests together. Jóhannes worked on a musical for Kristinn’s school project in 2022 paving the way for their collaboration on a production at the National Theatre, the children’s play Orri Óstöðvandi premiering in March.

“That’s something we both enjoy,” Kristinn says of the project. “Jói has been writing theatre music for a lot of projects at the Iceland University of Arts, so it tickles both our fancies.”

At the heart of the duo’s collaboration lies their love of performing. “We’re going to try all kinds of new things and challenge ourselves,” Jóhannes says of their upcoming Salurinn show. “We’re stripping down playback and changing up the arrangements. We’re playing songs we haven’t played in a long time.”

Throughout the years, JóiPé & Króli have been supported by a combination of a backing band and pre-recorded playback. One of the challenges Jóhannes refers to includes arranging their songs for a fully-formed support band. “It’s something we’ve been planning to do for a long time,” says Kristinn. “For people who’ve seen us play before, this will be a completely different show.”

Focusing on less-represented songs from their catalogue, JóiPé & Króli will honour Salurinn’s audience with performances of brand-new material from their forthcoming releases.

Söngvaskáld premieres September 28 at Salurinn, Kópavogur, with a performance by JóiPé & Króli.Other artists featured in the series include JFDR, Bríet, Gugusar, and Emmsjé Gauti. For tickets and more information, visit www.salurinn.kopavogur.is.