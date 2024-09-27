From Iceland — Grapevine New Music: Kaktus Einarsson, Supersport!, Lúpína & More

Photo by Joana Fontinha/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Dagur — Three Songs

Released September 13

You know the feeling when you stumble onto a piece of great music and you want to know everything you can about said piece? That’s the feeling I got when I ran into artist Dagur’s recent EP Three Songs. There’s little info out there as of yet, but that doesn’t stop you from enjoying the artist’s evocative electronica. Check out the EP’s shortest track, “álfur”. Perhaps the most peaceful and minimalist of the three, it’s got me hooked. JB



Kaktus Einarsson & Damon Albarn — Gumbri

Released September 26

Artist Kaktus Einarsson needed to slow things down and find a new tempo when he was diagnosed with functional neurological disease in 2022. On his forthcoming album Lobster Coda, out October 25, he explores the emotions associated with his recovery and the effects of the disease. But while Brat summer might be over, Kaktus is doing his part to usher in the season of Britpop autumn. Joined by Damon Albarn, the two share a dialogue within “Gumbri’s” infectious rhythm. JB

Supersport! — Allt sem hefur gerst

Released September 27

Supersport!’s newest LP Allt sem hefur gerst bubbles over with effervescent adolescence. Dynamic and playful, the track list includes crowd pleasing songs such as “gráta smá”, while also featuring the mysterious — and strange — “ávaxtakarfa, þjöppun” and “þú mátt þjappa mig”. Gleefully twee, Allt sem hefur gerst examines the ins and outs of becoming an adult. JB

Lúpína — MARGLYTTA

Released September 27

It feels like yesterday when Lúpína’s song “ástarbréf” was chosen as the best song of 2023 at the Grapevine Music Awards. The 21-year-old is now back with her sophomore album MARGLYTTA — that’s Icelandic for jellyfish. Assertive and powerful, Lúpína’s newest album is bolder than her debut while still presenting her distinctive blend of Scandi-pop and electronica. MARGLYTTA features a host of Lúpína’s collaborators, including a feature by Eurovision superstar Daði Freyr. Look out for the next issue of the Grapevine, out October 4, for an in-depth look at Lúpína. JB

​

Iðunn Einars — Sameinast

Released September 27

Classically trained violinist Iðunn Einars steps out of her comfort zone with her homage to the synth-heavy 80s. “Sameinast” is a bright and dreamy track from her forthcoming album Í hennar heimi, out November 1. Centred on romance, Iðunn presents an intimate encounter between two lovers in what we presume to be a thinly veiled analogy for sex. JB