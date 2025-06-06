From Iceland — Grapevine's Summer Playlist 2025

Photo by Hörður Sveinsson

To accompany our attempt to capture the sometimes harsh, sometimes magical vibes of Icelandic summer, we’ve compiled the following playlist in collaboration with Iceland Music. It combines classic summer songs and new potential summer hits.

Teitur Magnússon — Bros

Released in 2025

By now, Teitur Magnússon has firmly cemented himself as a folk hero. He can truly unite people seemingly at odds with one another — idealistically, personally, and materially. That quality shines through in his recent single “Bros”, where the message is simple: people crave kindness, and a smile is all it takes to succeed. The frantically rhythmic string section layered underneath the acoustic guitar arrangement plays into the dormant, alcohol-induced anxiety which wakes up the day after a good party. It’s a tune to listen to on the road back home, in the quiet company of close friends who all know that, even though the recent trip lasted only a weekend, its memories will live on forever. JB

Gugusar — Reykjavíkurkvöld

Released in 2025

Ah, the Reykjavík night. A summer night, to be exact. You’re walking along the waterfront — maybe out by Grótta, maybe somewhere along the harbour — under a sunset that slowly stretches into sunrise. You pick a few sun-yellow Iceland poppies, just because. Then slip into a passageway only locals seem to know, where the air is thick with the scent of rhubarb, and the grills are still out, even though their owners might already be asleep. That’s my Reykjavík night memory. Is it the same one gugusar is singing about? IZ

Grafík — Húsið og ég

Released in 1984

The nonsensical, childlike poetry of Helgi Björnsson, coupled with the infectious, “nanana” refrains makes “Húsið og ég” one of Iceland’s most memorable anthems. Its title is a slight misnomer, as Helgi — joined by a children’s choir — belts out, “Mér finnst rigningin góð (I like the rain).” The positive message, coupled with the industrious ska arrangement, can turn a camping trip soured by bad weather into a momentous occasion. JB

Bríet — Esjan

Released in 2020

Released in a particularly difficult year to be a working musician, Bríet achieved massive success after a few years in the game. Like Botticelli’s Venus, Bríet sprung fully formed to release her debut LP Kveðja, Bríet later that year. Only released as a single, “Esjan”’s heartfelt honesty captured the attention of the masses. A solemn and emotional song, Bríet’s piercing chorus resonates years into the future. JB

Grýlurnar — Sísí

Released in 1983

One of the most influential Icelandic punk bands, Grýlurnar’s all-female line-up shook up the sausage fest dominating the music scene. Spearheaded by Ragnheiður “Ragga” Gísladóttir, she later ended up joining the postmodern pop troupe Stuðmenn, further pressing her mark into the Icelandic cultural consciousness. “Sísí” is a riotous burst of new-wave songwriting, adored by all generations. JB

Inspector Spacetime — Catch Planes

Released in 2025

Unapologetically upbeat, house-dance group Inspector Spacetime became synonymous with a great party early in their career. Recently described by Clash Magazine as, “your new favourite band,” we wholeheartedly agree. “Catch Planes” is a party-stomper which could’ve equally been the soundtrack to a raucous night in Seyðisfjörður’s Kaffi Lára five years ago, or as a pre-game track for Generation Beta 20 years from now. You should only listen to Inspector Spacetime’s recent single on repeat, preferably on your way — or during — a great time. JB

Una Torfa & CeaseTone — Þurfum ekki neitt

Released in 2025

Power couple Una Torfa and CeaseTone tune into Icelandic summertime nostalgia on “Þurfum ekki neitt”. Destined for summer greatness, Una Torfa’s lyrics check all the necessary marks to end up on a Spotify playlist carefully labelled ‘Feel-good summer hits’. References to midnight sunshine, hiking boots, the never-ending drive, and beer in a bottle are in order as Una and her co-conspirator aspire for stadium-like resonance. JB

Sprengjuhöllin — Keyrum yfir Ísland

Released in 2007

Roughly translated as driving across Iceland, this song captures the essence of a youthful impromptu summer camping trip, with drinking, fishing, climbing mountains, staying awake all night and visiting small towns that have passed their prime. The song is driven by a strange and catchy drum shuffle and manages to be all at once accurate, euphoric, nostalgic and yet, somehow, sad. JT

FM Belfast — Underwear

Released in 2008

Eccentric indietronica group FM Belfast defines what it means to come of age in Iceland. “Underwear” is a prime example. Moody yet playful, the song’s less-is-more lyricism is the perfect soundtrack to a frenetic summer experience. You’re looking for her, she for you, and you get lost in the crowd together as FM Belfast’s characteristic confetti bombs explode over everyone. JB

Mugison — Stingum af

Released in 2011

Mugison’s “Stingum af” is regarded as a sharp move by the artist, as he moved from his gritty, Tom Waits-inspired blues music towards a more melancholic sound. Whatever your opinion, it paid off, evident in the success of the song. Mugison sings of embracing nature and ditching the modern life — everything that camping in the Icelandic summer stands for. JB

Sálin hans Jóns míns — Sódóma

Released in 1992

I’ve always been of the opinion that “Sódóma” is Iceland’s best candidate for a transcontinental hit. That is to say, you don’t really need to understand the lyrics — which evoke the hedonistic values portrayed in Sodom — you just have to feel the emotion. Stefán Hilmarsson’s roaring chorus line, which immediately blends into an epic saxophone solo, transcends borders, cultures, and disagreement. JB

Vilhjálmur Vilhjálmsson — Vor í Vaglaskógi

Released in 1966

High turtlenecks, sideburns, a vintage A-frame canvas tent, and Brennivín in a suspiciously small flask sum up the atmosphere of Vilhjálmur “Villi” Vilhjálmsson’s anthemic “Vor í Vaglaskógi”. Imagine Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, but transplanted to a North Iceland forest where everyone is unbelievably sexist and scared shitless about an impending Soviet nuclear attack. JB

Sigur Rós — Hoppípolla

Released in 2005

The unmistakable first few seconds of “Hoppípolla” transport me to Sigur Rós’s Heima tour, where they played gigs under the sky in the smallest of places around the country. It’s a soundtrack to the midnight sun, a song that makes you want to stay alive and, at the same time, rekindles everything inside. It’s probably hard to find someone who doesn’t have a memorable moment associated with “Hoppípolla.” Something tells me the Sigur Rós boys might be sick of this song by now, but it’s nonetheless a true classic. IZ

Birnir ft. GDRN – Sýna Mér

Released in 2025

Now immortalised by the municipality of Kópavogur, who promised to erect the bust adorning his newest album cover, rapper Birnir released his decisive Dyrnar in late May. It’s a fitting tribute to the artist who’s been omnipresent and in high demand since the acclaimed Bushido. “Sýna mér” sees Birnir joining forces with GDRN in one of the album’s softer tracks. Whatever Birnir’s velocity, his notable swagger carries an inspiring gust, perfectly synchronised with GDRN’s effortless delivery. JB

KUSK — Lúpínur

Released in 2022

Lupines are pretty bad for the soil — in fact, quite horrible. But it’s hard to picture Iceland’s summer landscape without that sea of purple. KUSK created a nostalgic and beautiful ode to lupines, time travelling to a remote fjord with lupines tangled in your hair. IZ

