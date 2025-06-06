From Iceland — Don’t Overthink It: Inside RAKEL And Kári The Attempt's Laidback EP

Photo by Red Illuminations

Having just released four of the six songs on their recent EP canyouhelpmeimfeelingalone in the span of a month, Kári Hrafn Guðmundsson (AKA Kári the Attempt) and Rakel Sigurðardóttir seem to glow in the afternoon sun. Blasted by vitamin D at an alarming rate, two of the nicest people in the Icelandic music scene reflect on the reception the release has been getting.

“It’s all been going so well,” Kári says. “The reception has been really good, and I think it’s because the music is sincere and honest.”

“And that was our plan, kind of,” Rakel adds. “To seize a moment and be a little naive and creative,” she continues. “Then it’s, ‘OK wow, isn’t this just fun? OK next song!’ It feels so good to be able to let go and just enjoy the moment.”

This creative and nonchalant attitude can most certainly be felt throughout their songs. The EP upholds a classic cliché, it feels as if they invited you to come hang out at the studio while they cut some tracks.

When I’m struggling, [Rakel] jumps in and vice versa.

The process of working together had been a long time coming. “I reached out to Rakel. We had met before and have some mutual friends,” claims Kári.

“We had been fans of each other’s work and met in FÍH music school. The will to do something together came from that, and it really was a sort of why not? feeling.” Rakel explains.

Dunking on meteorologists

The duo’s sessions had been quite sporadic, starting back in November, 2023. “I think we’ve had six or seven sessions over these past few years,” Kári says.

Rakel picks up. “And a song has come out of each of them. We’ve just been so incredibly busy with other projects, but we’ve managed to sneak in those sessions here and there,” she adds.

“Which is kind of fun in and of itself — it brings a certain urgency, a feeling of, ‘OK we have to finish this right now,’” claims Kári. “We can’t really overthink things — that’s what’s so fun about working in a group, and I think it really shines through,” he adds.

At the mention of their song “Weatherman”, the two reminisce about one of their past sessions. The opening lyrics, “Why does it snow in April and why was the weatherman wrong?” might imply some resentment towards meteorologists, but according to Rakel, that’s not the case.

“It’s a little nod to Prince and his song, “Sometimes It Snows in April”. I was on my way to Hafnarfjörður to Kári’s studio on a snowy April day,” she explains. “This is also just the standard Icelandic experience. Everyone relates to that.” Kári quips, adding “I think our lyrics have been so sincere and from the heart, no overthinking them.”

Finishing each other’s… sandwiches?

Starting a collaboration from scratch isn’t always easy, but Rakel and Kári’s friendship makes it effortless. “There was just that kind of trust. It’s not always there when you’re entering the studio and about to write with people for the first time. It can be really stressful and vulnerable to work with someone in that way,” Rakel admits.

The two of us just had an official business meeting at Kringlukráin.

Kári agrees. “There was also this immediate comfort. Our first attempt was writing “I don’t know who you are” and that was it. We just had to do more,” he adds.

This partnership appears to be a match made in heaven, their respective talents complementing each other in a wondrous concoction.

“All the music is just Kári being incredibly quick at doing things. It’s all ready in no time,” Rakel describes. “I asked if we could have a synth solo in one of the songs, and he did it in one take,” she says while Kári laughs.

“I feel like we finish each other’s musical sentences — when I’m struggling, you jump in and vice versa,” he explains, speaking to Rakel.

With a rich history of working in an ever-increasing number of projects, Rakel and Kári seem to revel in collaboration, even when working on their respective solo projects.

When asked if more can be expected from them, they share a knowing grin. “The two of us just had an official business meeting at Kringlukráin where we discussed important matters over some fries and cocktail sauce,” Rakel shares. “There, we decided that we will keep making things. But it will happen when it happens,” Kári finishes.

Rakel and Kári’s forthcoming album canyouhelpmeimfeelingalone came out June 4. Listen to it now on available streaming services.