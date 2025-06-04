From Iceland — Northern Rising: A New Episode Featuring Elín Hall

Photo by Northern Rising

The second episode of the Northern Rising podcast is out! The series, recorded during Iceland Airwaves last year, follows artists through the festival and offers a unique glimpse into their colourful adventures.

The show is hosted by Tim Pogo, an Airwaves regular since 2000 and a veteran American broadcaster with a long background in radio, television and digital media.

Elín Hall‘s career has been soaring since the release of her 2023 album Heyrist í mér. The album earned several nominations at the Icelandic Music Awards, won Album of the Year at the Reykjavík Grapevine Music Awards, and included three tracks that reached #1 on the Rás 2 charts.

Alongside her music career, Elín has made a strong impression on the big screen. Last year she won Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Chicago International Film Festival for her performance in the film Ljósbrot, and was also selected for the 2025 European Film Promotion’s Shooting Stars programme.

Now, Elín is turning her focus back to music. On June 12, she’ll release the first single from her upcoming album. The track, Heaven to a Heathen, was written and recorded with Grammy-winning producer Martin Terefe at Eastcote Studios in London.

Despite a whirlwind, Elín’s is a calming presence. In the episode, she discusses her role in the TV series Vigdís, plays a few songs for the residents of Grund, and stops to chat with the staff at cultural institution Kjötborg. As cosy as it gets.

Northern Rising is produced by Iceland Music, Record in Iceland, and The Reykjavík Grapevine, in collaboration with Tim Pogo.

The podcast is available on all major platforms, including here.

Northern Rising is produced by Iceland Music, Record in Iceland, and The Reykjavík Grapevine, in collaboration with Tim Pogo. Catch up with previous episodes here.