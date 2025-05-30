From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Bríet, Virgin Orchestra, Creature Of Habit, & More

Photo by Joana Fontinha

There’s a certain something to be said about summers in Iceland. You won’t hear me say it here — wait for our cover feature out June 6. The 24/7 sunlight, people manicly emptying the shelves of Ríkið… I’m getting ahead of myself here. However, what truly encapsulates a great summer is a great soundtrack for it to go by. So get your preparations in order and save our playlist while you peruse this week’s new music picks.

Unfiled — Unfiled

Released April 29

When two musicians, most notable for their visual artistry, join forces for a project, you know something remarkably exciting is going to happen. The brainchild of Atli Bollason and Guðmundur Úlfarsson, the two are celebrated audiovisual artists respectively. Borne out of their collaborative A/V performances, Unfiled is shadowed by the duo’s industrial background, written in a defunct cotton spinning mill in Lodz, Poland. Making use of feedback in all shapes and forms — that includes ghosts — Unfiled is joyously gritty, enthralling, and a haunting experiment in conceptual music. JB

<a href="https://unfiled.bandcamp.com/album/unfiled">Unfiled by Unfiled</a>

Fríd — Hærra

Released May 16

Artist Fríd blends Nordic cool with dark-pop aesthetics on her latest EP HÆRRA. Much within the realm of Scandinavian pop, Fríd implements a minimalist approach to music — swapping club-appropriate beats for glitchy electronica. Tracks like “GLEYMA” is a heart-on-her-sleeve lovesong, while “545” is an interlude from outer space. It’s brave, it’s bold, and a nice breeze to contrast pop music’s obsession with a four-on-the-floor. JB

Bríet — Blood on My Lips

Released May 21

With “Blood on My Lips”, Gen-Z pop mammoth Bríet presents a twist to her usual outlet by singing in English. To be honest, it feels as if she’s done it her whole life, judging by how second nature it sounds. The uncomplicated songwriting works in the artist’s favour and focuses on the strengths this Scandinavian pop tune offers. Described as, “the first song of my upcoming musical experience,” it seems as if Bríet as a lot more in store for her fans. JB

Virgin Orchestra — Let It Burn

Released May 22

Goth-revivalist kids Virgin Orchestra have released their long-awaited album Let It Burn. Soaring strings and jabbing guitar lines are the name of the game here, as the band works within the framework of post-punk, classical music, and dream-pop. According to the three-piece, the release marks a developmental milestone for the group with strengthening friendships and new songwriting heights. You can feel the heat virgin orchestra puts on, evoking sounds of secrecy and slow-dancing in the dark. Mysterious and gripping, we’re yet to see the band reach its peak. JB

Creature of Habit — COH 1

Released May 30

One of the busiest contemporary musicians you’ve never heard of, Reynir Snær has spent his time sharing his skills with some of Iceland’s biggest pop stars. Sessioning as a guitarist for Elín Hall, GDRN, and Úlfur Úlfur to name a few, Reynir lunged into his newfound solo career with COH 1. An instrumental album, COH 1 firmly plants Reynir’s axechopping expertise front and centre, effortlessly striking impressive licks as he straddles elements of jazz, fusion, country and pop on a whim. Creature of Habit’s debut is an interesting look into Reynir’s world and an incredibly pleasing listening experience. JB