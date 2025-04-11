From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Laufey, Virgin Orchestra, Skrillex & Jónsi, & More

Photo by Emma Summerton

It looks like there’s a divide forming within the Reykjavík noise scene, as a festival rivalling Þórir Georg’s RVK Noise Fest announced their existence earlier this week. To be honest, we didn’t know the noise crowd was big enough to harbour any type of resentment. Are you team Þórir Georg or team Spider Network? I guess competition breeds innovation, huh? Luckily for haters, there’s limited noise music in today’s roundup.

Virgin Orchestra — Pathetic song

Released March 31

Discordant and trippy, Virgin Orchestra’s latest song is a trip into the surreal. Highlighting a problematic compulsion over someone or something, the track develops into an eerie obsession evoked by a hypnotic arrangement — like a wheel gradually coming to a stop. Bursting into the UK market at the moment, Virgin Orchestra have their sights set on big things. Find out more about the band’s music in the latest podcast episode of Northern Rising. JB

Skrillex & Jónsi — LOOK AT YOU

Released April 1

To be honest, a Skrillex/Jónsi collaboration was not on my 2025 bingo card. Then again, the total restructuring of the global financial system wasn’t either, which just demonstrates my inability to predict the future. Layered between Skrillex’s massive, 34-track album FUCK U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3, featuring almost as many collaborators is our sweet Jónsi. This 58-second song posits the question, “Jonesy, where are you?” Honey, if I only knew. JB

Laufey — Silver Lining

Released April 3

Laufey, Laufey, Laufey. You’ve done it again, you. “Silver Lining” is the young jazz phenomenon’s first original track since the release of her acclaimed 2023 album Bewitched. An ode to the world’s greatest feeling — love — this release marks a new chapter for Laufey, making small but noticeable steps away from the sound that launched her into stardom. JB

Jónfrí — 23

Released April 4

Indie artist Jónfrí is nearing his ultimate form as a yacht rocker with the release of his latest track “23”. Composed in 2024 during a blissful time at ísafjörður festival Aldrei fór ég suður, the track oozes nonchalance and the simple joys of visiting swimming pools in small-town Iceland. The first single off his forthcoming album, Djúpfalsað efni, Jónfrí makes everything feel alright. JB

Kári the Attempt & RAKEL — I don’t know who you are

Released April 9

What happens when two friends start making music together? In Rakel and Kári’s case, something magical. Releasing “I don’t know who you are” seemingly out of the blue, the duo wrote a dreamy bedroom-pop song lurking on the periphery of psychedelica. The two hit up Tónabíó on April 17 for a performance debut, most definitely showcasing more of their original material. JB