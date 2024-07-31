From Iceland — Track By Track: Inn Í Borgina By Anya Shaddock

Surviving Loneliness And The Local Dating Game

Working within the realm of jazz, funk and RnB, Anya Shaddock’s debut LP Inn í borgina features songs about grief, loneliness and surviving the local dating game. With the June 28 release, Anya Shaddock took an important step toward realising the breadth of her artistry.

Betur af sett ein

The song is about my most recent breakup. It was a hard one, especially since I didn’t want things to end at the time. But I had to make the decision to either continue in a relationship where I wasn’t receiving the love and care I needed, or to leave and start loving myself again. The longer I sat with myself and thought about it, the more I realised I was better off alone so I wrote the song as a last goodbye.

Dansa í burtu þig

I’ve always wanted to write a nice song that people can dance to and have fun with. After becoming single again, I wasn’t really interested in dating for a while and so it touches on that subject. Not wanting anyone to try to pursue me in any kind of way and instead dancing my worries away.

Kvöldið fór svona

When I was ready I jumped back into the Icelandic dating pool to see what it has to offer only to realise I don’t enjoy it. A lot of people are single and not willing to commit, simply getting what they need from one night stands or friends with benefits. Even though it was nice for some time, I quickly found that it’s not for me.

HÚN

This song is about self reflection. Looking back at myself and my actions in the past, I wasn’t very happy with who I was. It’s an unpleasant experience everyone goes through.

Til þín

“Til Þín” is a little love ballad I wrote for my grandparents. My grandfather passed away in spring of 2017, leaving grandma alone in a house that they built themselves, full of memories of their 30-plus years together. In 2018, I got the idea for the song to help everyone mourn the loss of my grandad and so I wrote about what I imagine them saying to each other now.

Need your love

Who doesn’t like a little naughty rhythm and blues tune? I love a good song where you can get down and naughty with someone, too. That’s what the song is about. That want or inexpressible need for someone and being able to completely strip yourself of all defences and drown in pleasure.

Hugarró

When I lived back home in Fáskrúðsfjörður I sometimes got very overwhelmed with life. Living with six other people in a three or four bedroom apartment is not easy but I found a little secret place that I would sneak off to and spend my time in peace and quiet.

Inn í borgina

The title song of the album is about a rather heavy topic. But it’s about seeing someone struggle with some sort of self-destructive addiction that you have as well. This can go from drug or alcohol abuse, self harm, overeating, starving yourself, anything that can be harmful to yourself in some way and realising, “Wow, they’re struggling, too?