From Iceland — THE PRESENT IS OVER! Auður Lóa Guðnadóttir Talks Being An Introvert, Pandemic Life & Princess Diana

As a flicker of light appears at the end of the pandemic tunnel, we sat down with the next generation of Icelandic artists to discuss the future. The conversations were freeform—some focused on the upcoming years, others reflected on realisations from the past months, others still looked with wide-eyes at the future of the scene, which has only grown within the restrictions of the coronavirus.

Presenting, an artistic vision of the future, as told by the future. Today, we talk to Auður Lóa Guðnadóttir.

Auður Lóa Guðnadóttir

“I’ve heard that it takes 20 years to process current events, so maybe in 20 years, we will have a lot to say dissecting this,” Auður Lóa Guðnadóttir relays; her voice crackling over Zoom. “I think the future has never been so uncertain and people more unsure of what’s going to happen.” She smiles as her face freezes for a moment—a perfect pandemic interview moment if ever there was one.

The rise of the introverts

Auður is known for her pint-sized sculptures, which run the gamut from the cute to the absurd. Think of cats in sweaters and relics of Princess Diana—one of Auður’s obsessions, who she describes as “the perfect anti-hero”—and you’ll get an idea of the kind of spectrum you can expect from Auður.

A self-described introvert, she cheekily admits that she has thrived within the restrictions of the pandemic. “I’ve heard some people say that they had a hard time creating inside the vacuum, but I’m not having a problem with that,” she explains. “I work mainly with motifs that I source online anyway and COVID has been a really good time for the internet so I’ve just been surfing the internet and seeing how that’s evolving.” Currently, she’s preparing for an upcoming solo show at Hafnarhús entitled ‘Yes/No’, opening on March 18th.

TikToks & crowns

That said, Auður has been entertained by the chaos an introverted lifestyle has caused others. “It’s been funny to watch other people deal with this situation,” Auður says, a small smile lighting up her face. “Making TikToks and writing articles about how to be alone or work alone. That’s like all I do!” She laughs. To be clear, her voice is full of care—if there’s any schadenfreude, it’s a loving kind.

There is no doubt, however, that Auður’s sculptures are extroverted beings. “I like people to see them in real life. It’s a different connection,” she illustrates. “Because I work on a particular scale—small works and stuff—I feel like people can connect to them on an intimate level when they are in their presence.”

But while Auður thrived within the confines of the pandemic, we wonder whether she would have thrived within the confined life of her idol, Princess Diana?

“No, it seems awful,” she says seriously. “I don’t think I would prosper in that, but I think the spectacle of it really intrigues me.” We then dive into a conversation about Diana’s life—her fame and her solitude, the latter of which is perhaps not unlike most in the world nowadays. “For her, it must have been a really weird feeling,” Auður concludes. “Being so loved but also being so alone.”

