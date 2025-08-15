From Iceland — Editorial: The Grapevine Orbit

Returning to a paper of substance

For more than 20 years I’ve been working with the Grapevine. This is how this magazine works — you get trapped in an orbit, and you never quite leave. For me, I began writing here in our first year and eventually became editor. For the last 15 years, I’ve been in the US, receiving updates, reviewing features, and doing my best to provide emotional support.

Then, as happens, we were needed at home to take care of family. And thanks to the gracious owners and to the editors and staff who have kept this magazine strong, I was able to return to my old position.

What can I tell you about this street magazine from 20 years ago?

Our office was an enormous fisherman’s warehouse that contained one functioning lightbulb. If you want to see Autechre perform (see page 32), you’d be standing in the dark exactly where we worked in the dark, as Harpa was the building that replaced our reasonably condemned space.

Our staff 20 years ago were overworked and exhausted. As you read this issue, you may guess we are still overworked and exhausted, as there are fewer bylines in this issue than public restrooms in downtown Reykjavik.

Mainly, though, over 20 years, the act of creation has been a joy. We know how privileged we are to have a readership and a community. With every publication comes the shock that we have captured a part of what makes this place so special. For example, in this issue, you’ll read about a remarkable film by Hlynur Pálmason, whose approach to the medium is so multifaceted and engaged as to make you rethink the power of art.

For this Culture Night issue, there could be no better cover story than The Love That Remains. Or ideally we could have featured the exciting comedy scene from which lead actress, and interview subject in this issue, Saga Garðarsdóttir emerged. However, life intervened.

As online readers know, this week’s news has been dominated by concern, reaction, and mourning over the loss of a nine-year-old girl at Reynisfjara beach. Over the last 20 years, we have had incidents involving tourist safety, most notably the ice cave collapse which this issue’s feature writer, Ciarán Daly, covered. However, the most recent loss hits different, which hopefully we have conveyed in this issue.

This magazine pulls people into its orbit because at its core there is substance, and thanks to the effort of our young staff I believe this issue has as much weight and heart as any magazine I’ve worked on. I hope if you’re a new reader, you stay with us. If you’re returning, I believe you’ll find what you want and what has connected with you in the past.