From Iceland — Word Of The Issue: Another Trip Around The Sun

Word Of The Issue: Another Trip Around The Sun

Published June 22, 2025

Word Of The Issue: Another Trip Around The Sun
Words by
Photo by
Timothée Lambrecq

The Grapevine’s guide to sounding Icelandic, one word at a time 

If you’re reading this hot off the press, then we’re about to reach the summer solstice on June 21. In our last issue, we tackled what makes the Icelandic summer uniquely difficult, beautiful, manic, delirious… check that out here. But here in Word Of The Issue, we’re keeping those good summer vibes going! 

Let’s talk about the sun. If you’ve passed an establishment like Hagkaup or read an advertisement for a taxi company, you might have come across the phrase “opið allan sólarhringinn.” Sólarhringur (in the previous phrase it is declined to sólarhring, with the masculine definite article inn) is a compound of sólar, from sól, which is sun, plus hringur, which is circle or ring. Together, sólarhringur is 24 hours, one day. If a store is opið allan sólarhringinn, that means it is open all 24 hours of the day, like Hagkaup or 10/11 or… end of list. 

In a similar vein, you’ve got sólarhringsvakt. A 24-hour watch, which is a term that might crop up most frequently when the Icelandic Meteorological Office is keeping its eyes on a potential eruption site.  

However, if you think about this critically, sólarhringur does not exactly have a “modern science” sound. One pre-teen from Mosfellsbær submitted a question to the Icelandic Web of Science last year, asking why sólarhringur is not actually the word for a year, and why this word meaning “sun-ring” is not actually “earth-ring” if it’s about what happens in a day.  

After complimenting the student’s question for validity, the editor of the site replied with a twofold point. First, many phrases in Icelandic, or any other language, are not technically correct — check out other Word Of The Issue iterations for proof. Second, if we are trying to be perfectly accurate, the Icelandic word for one day should be sólarsporbaugur með hringvikið 0,017 

That doesn’t roll as well off the tongue, so I say we stick with sólarhringur 

Learn more Icelandic words hér.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

Life
Articles
The Who’s Who Of The Icelandic Brosphere

The Who’s Who Of The Icelandic Brosphere

by and

Life
Articles
The Haul: Surviving Summer

The Haul: Surviving Summer

by

Life
Articles
The Haul: Wedding Bells And A Runner’s High

The Haul: Wedding Bells And A Runner’s High

by

Life
Articles
Now And Then: Sculpted Independence Day Heroes

Now And Then: Sculpted Independence Day Heroes

by

Life
Articles
Help? Call Charlie! Björk VS. Sigmundur Davíð, Post Offices, Cutest Cat In Iceland & More

Help? Call Charlie! Björk VS. Sigmundur Davíð, Post Offices, Cutest Cat In Iceland & More

by

Life
Articles
Best Of Reykjavík 2025: Best Place For Live Music

Best Of Reykjavík 2025: Best Place For Live Music

by and

Show Me More!