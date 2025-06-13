From Iceland — The Haul: Surviving Summer

Photo by The Internet

Welcome to The Haul, where we give you a peek into our shopping bag (or the shopping bag of someone far more interesting than us) and an idea of what’s worth browsing and buying in Reykjavík these days. This time the Grapevine’s staff pooled together to pick the things we — and you — need for an Icelandic summer.

1. Camping chair — The quintessential part of every Icelandic camping trip is a foldable camping chair featuring a glass holder (for a 500ml can of beer). Preferably bought in a colour that makes it impossible to misplace in Icelandic nature. We opt for pink — 2.495 ISK, available from JYSK, multiple locations or jysk.is

Björg Pullover Lopapeysa — Why would you need a warm sweater in the summer, you ask? Spend one summer here, and you’ll stop asking silly questions. Best enjoyed when hand-knitted by an Icelandic grandma — 46.217 ISK, available from shop.grapevine.is

3. Egils Gull six pack — You’ll need something that fits in the glass holder of your camping chair, and nothing is more fitting than a lukewarm can of an Icelandic lager. For efficiency, we recommend the half-liter version, the brand is for the sake of authenticity. Gull has been a part of the Icelandic camping experience since beer was legalised in 1989 — 2.934 ISK, available from — but where else — Vínbúðin, multiple locations

4. Weber Go-Anywhere Gas Grill — If you’ve given up on the disposable can-hardly-warm-up-hot dogs types of portable grills, this is the next step. It’s durable, compact and light and makes your outdoor cooking so much easier (and better) — 26.895 ISK, available from Bauhaus, Lambhagavegur 2-4, 113 Reykjavík

5. Rhubarb — Back in the day, rhubarb was believed to cure syphilis. And honestly, with the kind of things that happen during Iceland’s long, euphoric summer nights — well, syphilis could happen. Either way, rhubarb makes for a solid seasonal snack and is great in pies — available from Melabúðin, or freshly stolen from your neighbour’s garden. Not that we’re endorsing that.

6. IMPLIVA ECO umbrella — You might laugh at the idea of owning an umbrella in Iceland. Fair — it’s mostly useless against horizontal rain. But in summer, it suddenly comes in handy. Why? Arctic terns. Hold your umbrella above your head, and you’ll be safe and sound — 4.200 ISK, available from Tösku-og hanskabúðin, Laugavegur 103

7. Kraftgalli overall — Weather like Iceland experienced this first week of June will potentially fill you with dread and despair for your upcoming camping trip. But fear not. As the Norwegians say, there is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes, so no matter what nature throws at you, you’ll be safe in a 66 North fleece-lined overall — 37.700 ISK, available from 66 North, multiple locations

8. One-way ticket to Tenerife — If (or when) the Icelandic summer lets you down, do like the rest of the Icelandic population and book an impromptu flight to Tenerife — 30-40.000 ISK, available from flyplay.com

Visit the Grapevine store here.