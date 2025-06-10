From Iceland — The Haul: Wedding Bells And A Runner's High

Photo by Supplied The Internet

Welcome to The Haul, where we give you a peek into our shopping bag (or the shopping bag of someone far more interesting than us) and an idea of what’s worth browsing and buying in Reykjavík these days.

This time, it’s product designer and artist Rebekka Ashley Egilsdóttir. Known for her iconic Wobble bag wearable sculptures, Rebekka has a knack for turning just about anything — yes, even old cords — into art. What’s in her shopping bag?

1. Wedding veil by Sigríður Ágústa Finnbogadóttir — I’m getting married this July, and all things wedding have been on my mind lately. I’ll wear my grandmother’s and great-grandmother’s wedding dresses, so a modern veil would surely balance out the outfit and bring in the traditional ‘’something new.” Sigríður Ágústa turns a simple veil into a fun fashion statement — price yet to be estimated.

​​2. Trúðaís — Ice cream is a sweet treat that I rarely crave and seldom eat. This changed during this year’s Aldrei fór ég suður festival. I got a trúðaís with the non-dairy Arna ice cream from the machine at the local convenience store, and my life changed forever. I have craved this specific trúðaís every single day since, and I’ve even considered flying to Ísafjörður and back just to get it again — 700 ISK, available from Hamraborg, Ísafjörður

3. Arc Jacket Black by Vecct — I recently started running and hiking more seriously. It’s great exercise and seems to pump happy chemicals to my brain, making me quite jolly. This jacket is so cool and would definitely boost my confidence running amongst the pros — 39.990 ISK, available from vecct.store

4. Clear Flower Earrings by Harajuku — Circling back to the fact I’m getting married this summer, I really want beautiful earrings to wear on the special day. My friend gave me the pink version of these for my birthday and I love them! I think the clear ones would make a statement without competing with the rest of the outfit — 14.900 ISK, available from harajuku.is

5. Dialog MULTI MULTI MULTI big vessel by Studio Hanna Whitehead — Me and my fiancé eat a lot of fruit — apples, bananas, lemons, limes, pears, sometimes peaches. We don’t have a fruit bowl, just use whatever big bowl isn’t in the dishwasher. Having a designated one would feel luxurious, and this one from Studio Hanna Whitehead exudes funky funness! — 44.000 ISK, available from hannawhitehead.com

6. Botanica, Oat Wallpaper by Sandberg — We moved into our 121-year-old apartment in downtown Reykjavík last summer and are still settling in. We still need to paint three rooms, but I’m thinking of wallpapering at least two to match the apartment’s age. Sérefni has the best range in my opinion — I could spend days browsing their catalogue. This one is my favourite — 6.900 ISK per square metre, available from serefni.is

7. Vivienne Westwood High Sock Tartan Off White — Living and working in downtown Reykjavík, I often pass KronKron and window shop, excited by the pretty Vivienne Westwood socks in the window. They’ve been on my wishlist for over a year. Máni, my love, if you’re reading this, I want these for Christmas <3 — 10.900 ISK, available from KronKron, Laugavegur 63B or kronkron.com

8. Unique wedding rings by Orrifinn — Closing this haul as I started — with my upcoming wedding. My fiancé and I love sentimental traditions and we’ll surely be wearing rings for the foreseeable future. But I don’t want a simple wedding band, I want one oozing personality and quirkiness. Orrifinn makes gorgeous, handcrafted and unique rings and I can’t wait to choose one — Around 80.000-120.000 ISK, available from orrifinn.com

Visit the Grapevine store here.