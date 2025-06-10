From Iceland — Break Free: Instead Of Buying Crap, Check Here First

Photo by Joana Fontinha

The Grapevine breaks down Reykjavík’s different spots for free stuff

Whether you’re new in town and have an empty apartment, you’re someone hoping not to spend anything on an antique table to tie your cosy Vesturbær apartment together, or have a surplus of stuff and want to give it away, it’s worth knowing the places in Reykjavík where free things are purveyed. Instead of buying something new, we always recommend checking a few of these places. You might just find what you want without spending a single króna. Here are some of our recommendations of places to scour:

“Free, all free” in English, is a Facebook group with over 155,000 members. That’s almost 40% of the population of Iceland. People will simply post what they’re getting rid of for free, and will usually just ask that you come to them to pick up what you’d like. In a random snapshot of time while writing this, I saw a crib, a radiator, a freezer, a dog crate, doors, and more sofas than I could count. I got my bed, sofa, bookshelf, a puzzle, and more from this site. Sure, you have to be patient if you’re looking for something specific, but trust me — with 155,000 people, someone’s got what you’re looking for.

This is another Facebook group, and here people are looking to trade. Usually, a post will have things someone is getting rid of, and a list of what they’re looking for. For instance, swapping clippings from a Philodendron micans, looking for a can of lime Kristall. Or puzzles for fruit. Or a dress for a bottle of red wine. Or someone can say they’re simply open to offers, and you can shoot your shot!

What a site. The most random stuff is here, but if you’ve got tenacity, you can find some (very) hidden gems. But within Bland’s section headers, they do have a “gefins” section. In my searching, I found a baby car seat, a cat, vintage buttons, a dog, and again, more sofas than I could count. If you’re a pet-ready home looking to adopt, maybe check Bland. Or if you’re a sofa-ready home looking for a sofa, maybe check Bland.

opened this past September, and everything on the shelves in the shop is free. I’ve seen many moka pots and lots of lamps. The library and free shop host events about upcycling, they have a freedge (free food fridge), and even distribute free seeds to those wanting to start a garden this summer. Definitely worth checking out, whether your toaster broke or you’re an aspiring gardener.

The radical political social centre’s free shop is definitely more clothing-focused, so if you’re looking for clothes but don’t want to buy, Andrými is certainly the place to go. And there are clothes for everyone — children, babies, adults. Further, Andrými hosts weekly “Free Supermarkets” on Fridays at 17:30, with free food offered to any and all.

So there you have it, five places to find free stuff. If you have the means, consider donating back to these spots and keep these places alive. Remember: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

Times are tough, and money is tight. In This Economy?! spotlights things to do that don’t cost a single krónur. Got a free event you want more people to know about? Let us know at grapevine@grapevine.is