From Iceland — Word Of The Issue: Bunk Drunk

Word Of The Issue: Bunk Drunk

Published June 10, 2025

Word Of The Issue: Bunk Drunk
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The Grapevine’s guide to sounding Icelandic, one word at a time

Making the rounds every so often is a list of 37 Icelandic terms for different levels of drunk you can be. There’s góðglaður (a good-happy level of drunk), hestfær (horse able, meaning you can still ride a horse, depending on the horse), or, hopefully, nowhere you ever reach, #37 (dauður — dead).  

But there are even more boozing-related words than appear on this list! Today, we’re going to teach you a beloved and very specific one: kojufyllerí 

Kojufyllerí, like most others in this column, is a compound word. The beginning is a declined form of the word koja, which means bunk bed. Fyllerí is a bout of boozing, a stint of sipping, a date of drinking, a period of being pissed, a term of totally getting wasted.   

So, what’s this bunk-bed binge about? Are kids getting drunk at their sleepovers?! 

Nei nei, djók! These bunk beds are for adults, specifically seamen. These bunks refer to those on boats, and this bunk-drunk term originally referred to those who remained in bed, drinking, while their ships were in port.  

But flash-forward to the present day, and this term can be used a bit more broadly, referring to someone who drinks alone, at home in bed, but also to a cosy at-home drinking evening.  

Learn more Icelandic words hér. 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

Life
Articles
The Haul: Wedding Bells And A Runner’s High

The Haul: Wedding Bells And A Runner’s High

by

Life
Articles
Now And Then: Sculpted Independence Day Heroes

Now And Then: Sculpted Independence Day Heroes

by

Life
Articles
Help? Call Charlie! Björk VS. Sigmundur Davíð, Post Offices, Cutest Cat In Iceland & More

Help? Call Charlie! Björk VS. Sigmundur Davíð, Post Offices, Cutest Cat In Iceland & More

by

Life
Articles
Best Of Reykjavík 2025: Best Place For Live Music

Best Of Reykjavík 2025: Best Place For Live Music

by and

Life
Articles
Best Of Reykjavík 2025: Best Date Place

Best Of Reykjavík 2025: Best Date Place

by and

Life
Articles
Best Of Reykjavík 2025: Best Outdoor Drinking (Summer)

Best Of Reykjavík 2025: Best Outdoor Drinking (Summer)

by and

Show Me More!