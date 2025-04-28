From Iceland — The Return Of Pysluspjall

The Return Of Pysluspjall

Published April 28, 2025

The Return Of Pysluspjall
Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
The Reykjavík Grapevine Archives
Joana Fontinha/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Pylsuspjall: 1. Hot Dog Chat 2. A Brief Conversation Held With Strangers Holding Sausages 

Today’s Topic: The Volcano!

Welcome to our revival of Pylsuspjall, a Grapevine feature made 11 years ago in which we accost strangers at the Bæjarins Beztu hot dog stand and ask them questions. 

What’s your name? 

Anna. 

How old are you? 

I am 34. It’s a good age! 

Where are you from? 

From the U.S., I live in UAE though.  

What do you think makes these hot dogs so good? 

I think it’s about all the things that work together. It’s a unique combination that I’ve never had before. So, it goes together very nicely.  

What are your thoughts on the recent volcanic eruption? 

Yeah, I’m supposed to be at the Blue Lagoon today, but I am not because of that. I mean, it’s so foreign to me, I can’t really process it, it’s really awesome on one hand and terrifying on the other that this is just the reality of what life is like. Yeah, in awe of nature, really.  

What’s your name? 

Magnús. 

How old are you? 

I’m 45. I feel like 27, though. 

Where are you from? 

Iceland.

What do you think makes these hot dogs so good? 

I don’t know. I’ve been thinking about it all my life, it’s just such a magic spot, it’s the same stuff you can buy everywhere but somehow it’s different here.  

What are your thoughts on the recent volcanic eruption? 

I love it! Whenever an eruption happens, I want to be as close as possible. I haven’t gone to this one, because it’s still in the making. I think it was smaller than expected, we were expecting the biggest one.  

What’s your name? 

Amy. 

How old are you? 

How old am I? I’m 34.  

Where are you from? 

Dublin. 

What do you think makes these hot dogs so good? 

Everything. I don’t know, the bun’s really nice.  

What are your thoughts on the recent volcanic eruption? 

Yeah, we were supposed to be in the Blue Lagoon yesterday. It’s pretty cool. We can’t complain, because it’s a very first-world thing to complain about that we don’t get to go to the Blue Lagoon when there’s a town being evacuated.  

Revisit some of the older editions of Pylsuspjall here.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

Life
Life
From Army Brats To Luxury Flats

From Army Brats To Luxury Flats

by

Life
Life
Drop The Fretting Over Fish, Join The EU

Drop The Fretting Over Fish, Join The EU

by

Life
Life
Unemployed? There’s A Benefit For That

Unemployed? There’s A Benefit For That

by

Life
Life
Word Of The Issue: Bakarameistarinn

Word Of The Issue: Bakarameistarinn

by

Life
Life
Why Try Crack When You Can Frack?

Why Try Crack When You Can Frack?

by

Life
Life
Finding Love Fast

Finding Love Fast

by

Show Me More!