From Iceland — The Return Of Pysluspjall

Pylsuspjall: 1. Hot Dog Chat 2. A Brief Conversation Held With Strangers Holding Sausages

Today’s Topic: The Volcano!

Welcome to our revival of Pylsuspjall, a Grapevine feature made 11 years ago in which we accost strangers at the Bæjarins Beztu hot dog stand and ask them questions.

What’s your name?

Anna.

How old are you?

I am 34. It’s a good age!

Where are you from?

From the U.S., I live in UAE though.

What do you think makes these hot dogs so good?

I think it’s about all the things that work together. It’s a unique combination that I’ve never had before. So, it goes together very nicely.

What are your thoughts on the recent volcanic eruption?

Yeah, I’m supposed to be at the Blue Lagoon today, but I am not because of that. I mean, it’s so foreign to me, I can’t really process it, it’s really awesome on one hand and terrifying on the other that this is just the reality of what life is like. Yeah, in awe of nature, really.

What’s your name?

Magnús.

How old are you?

I’m 45. I feel like 27, though.

Where are you from?

Iceland.

What do you think makes these hot dogs so good?

I don’t know. I’ve been thinking about it all my life, it’s just such a magic spot, it’s the same stuff you can buy everywhere but somehow it’s different here.

What are your thoughts on the recent volcanic eruption?

I love it! Whenever an eruption happens, I want to be as close as possible. I haven’t gone to this one, because it’s still in the making. I think it was smaller than expected, we were expecting the biggest one.

What’s your name?

Amy.

How old are you?

How old am I? I’m 34.

Where are you from?

Dublin.

What do you think makes these hot dogs so good?

Everything. I don’t know, the bun’s really nice.

What are your thoughts on the recent volcanic eruption?

Yeah, we were supposed to be in the Blue Lagoon yesterday. It’s pretty cool. We can’t complain, because it’s a very first-world thing to complain about that we don’t get to go to the Blue Lagoon when there’s a town being evacuated.

