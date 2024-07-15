From Iceland — Fire Up Your Lightsaber and Become One With the Force!

Photo by Joana Fontinha for The Reykjavík Grapevine

The local force wielders present their Saber Academy for enthusiastic Padawans

Do me a favor and imagine this intro flying off into a galaxy far, far away: Lightsabers! Not just a popular toy or “an elegant weapon for a more civilized age.” It turns out you can learn to effectively swing the glowing blades (sound effects optional) right here in Reykjavík, exuding all the all the otherworldly prowess of your favourite Jedi or Sith. It’s the perfect opportunity to nerd out while increasing your physical activity. In my crusade to curate the creative circles of this town, I have sought out local masters Steinar Smári Hrólfsson and Anna Reneau, and have learned much in the ways of the force. Or, you know, how to build up a Saber Academy.

I meet up with Anna and Steinar, the trainers at the Saber Academy Reykjavík, curious about how one even starts a club like this and what goes into the pursuit of lightsaber fencing. “This whole thing sort of began when I started collecting lightsabers,” Steinar tells me. “I did YouTube videos about it, kind of semi-blew up with that, and eventually started to do flow-art online, which is more akin to something like baton-twirling or poi -— but with lightsabers. I did a lot of that on my own until I met Anna.”

Anna originally began her lightsaber training with groups in her home state of Kentucky, seeking out other enthusiasts to “lightsaber with” — apparently it’s a verb, too — every time she moved. “After about a year of lightsabering just the two of us, we figured it was time to open up a club and see if we could find some like-minded people,” she says.

The process itself was rather painless; the guidelines are essentially the same for most non-profit clubs here in Iceland. Saber Academy Reykjavík officially started practicing last summer, receiving their official club designation last winter. Since then they have partnered with a club in Germany that serves as the headquarters of Saber Academy International.

As for the actual lightsabering, the academy primarily focuses on the prequel era of Star Wars (episodes I – III) and the stunt coordination and choreography work of Nick Gillard. The forms — of which there are a few within Star Wars lore — are only described up to a certain point. While there are elements of fencing and martial arts to the craft, Steinar and Anna liken the actual practice more to a dance.

“You kind of take real life martial arts and apply the rule of cool to all of it rather than the reality of it,” Steinar explains. “We are not a combat group. We are not teaching actual combat techniques or sword fighting. It’s a very cooperative thing, with two people looking good together rather than trying to beat each other. Though, of course, you can sell the idea that you’re trying to kill each other.”

Once new students progress through the basics to pick up some more specific moves, they are free to combine them at will to create something that looks and feels good. “It’s a lot of fun. It gets you this almost instant gratification,” Steinar says. “You can come to 10 classes and already feel like you have something of value, something cool.”

“It’s a huge passion project,” he continues, “a fully non-profit thing — actually more of a losing money thing — but it’s just for the fun of it. I always loved Star Wars, always loved the fantasy of it.” With the help of friends in Switzerland, Steinar was even able to create his own saber which he has been selling for about a year now.

Anna, too, reiterates her passion for the hobby, “It’s just something I’ve always enjoyed, pulling together nerds and making a community — though I’m much more about the physical act of doing lightsaber than about collecting. I’m not a collector like Steinar, I have maybe three that I care about! Though it’s been great to have enough lightsabers to share and teach new people and get them into the hobby. We’ve been really blessed with our members so far and I look forward to seeing them get better and better.”

The academy is currently working toward hosting bi-monthly beginners workshops, the completion of which would grant students with a certificate, allowing them to come along on trips abroad, visit other academies and conventions, and present their show-fighting skills.

