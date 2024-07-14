From Iceland — Word Of The Issue: The Infinite Uses Of Jæja

Photo by Alisa Kalyanova/The Reykjavík Grapevine

The Grapevine’s guide to sounding Icelandic, one word at a time

Jæja. Have you ever met a more versatile word? Really, think about it. I’ll wait. In Iceland, jæja does a whole lot of heavy lifting.

While the word officially translates to “well,” its uses are many. It can be used to start a conversation, with jæja serving as an invitation for another person to speak as if they’ve just been asked “so, what’s going on?” It can also be used to end a conversation, if uttered when the banter seems to be petering out — dropping an elongated jæja at such a time is equivalent to saying “well, this has been nice, but I’m about ready to move on from this chat.”

Uttered with a slightly stern tone of voice and jæja serves as a warning to Icelandic children that you’ve just about had it with their shenanigans. Said with a sense of purpose while standing up and those same children (or any nearby adults) will know it’s time to get a move on or at least that the person saying the jæja is about to skedaddle.

It’s one of those adaptable little filler words that’ll come in handy no matter the situation so long as you apply the right emotion or intonation to it. If you’re feeling really done with a situation or conversation, say jæja on the inhale to let your collocutor know it. Maybe they’ll even reply with a jæja of their own.

Jæja, that’s about all there is to say about that.