Words Of Interest: Bolla, Bolla, Bolla!

Words Of Interest: Bolla, Bolla, Bolla!

Words by
Photos by
Eunsan Huh

Published January 27, 2017

Iceland is a country full of wonderful and often quirky traditions. In December, the Yule Lads come down from the mountains to steal various household objects and leftover scraps. In January, the elves, or huldufólk (translated literally, “hidden people”) come out to dance and party on Þrettándinn. And in February, there is the most delicious holiday of all: Bolludagur, otherwise known as Bun Day.

Bolludagur is celebrated on the Monday before Ash Wednesday. On the morning of Bolludagur, children go around smacking their parents’ bums with a colourful wands or paddles while saying “bolla, bolla, bolla!”, which means “bun, bun bun!” They are rewarded with cream puffs—one for each spanking. It seems a bit peculiar, but it’s great fun nevertheless.

Bolludagur originated in Denmark, where it is called Fastelavn. Fastelavn is a less bun-specific holiday, but they do eat a similar cream puff-esque pastry called Fastelavnsbolle. The tradition is thought to have been brought over to Iceland some time in the 19th century as a religious festivity, but over time, it has morphed into the spritely holiday we know and love today.

The buns are made with fluffy choux pastry and filled with sweet cream and jam, then dusted with powdered sugar or coated in chocolate. It is estimated that over one million cream buns will be produced in Iceland in celebration of Bolludagur. That’s three buns for every Icelander!

bolludagur

Every Single Word in Icelandic is a pictographic exploration of the Icelandic language. I find an interesting compound word, then deconstruct and illustrate it as icons. The goal is to express how Icelandic can be deadpan literal and unexpectedly poetic at the same time.

Latest

Mag
Don’t Ask Nanna: About Body Hair

Don’t Ask Nanna: About Body Hair

by

Nanna, I started dating this girl who doesn’t like body hair. I don’t really have a preference one way or

Mag
The Reykjavík Grapevine Person Of The Year Award

The Reykjavík Grapevine Person Of The Year Award

by

Sigmundur Davíð Gunnlaugsson, Former Prime Minister The Grapevine has always been the sole media outlet in Iceland that stands against

Mag
Grapevine’s 2017 Prophecies

Grapevine’s 2017 Prophecies

by

What wonders will the new year have in store for us? We consulted some of Iceland’s best psychics (in our

Mag
Words Of Interest: Elf Watch

Words Of Interest: Elf Watch

by

In Icelandic Christmas tradition, there’s not one Santa Claus but thirteen mischievous, not always generous Jólasveinar, or Yule Lads. And

Mag
Words of Interest: The Plight of the Icelandic Goat

Words of Interest: The Plight of the Icelandic Goat

by

“Fara í geitarhús að leita ullar” literally means to go to the goat house to gather wool. It’s used in

Mag
The Short Friendship Of An Icelandic Artist With The Woman Stealing Her Art

The Short Friendship Of An Icelandic Artist With The Woman Stealing Her Art

by

[update: the last name of Caroline has been omitted] It could have been awkward, but instead, Inga Maria’s stay at

Show Me More!