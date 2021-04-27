From Iceland — Volcano And Drone: A Seismic Soundtrack

Photo by Art Bicnick

Images of Iceland’s recent volcanic activity have travelled around the globe, and touched people’s imagination in a variety of ways. A short sequence of drone footage recently captured by The Grapevine even moved one Australian composer to write a soundtrack for it.

Danny Hewling is the former drummer with metal band Black Asylum, but these days his musical focus is on developing his skills as a self-taught arranger.

“The shot lowers you towards a natural phenomenon of power and magnitude,” he said of the footage, which was shot by Art Bicnick. “Words escape you as you look at those reds and blacks coming from the core of the planet. There is a rawness to the music I make, and I felt this little score should feel raw too. What spewing volcano ever sounded neat and tidy?”

The track is entitled “Eldauga” (which translates from Icelandic as “Eye Of Fire”), and you can hear it accompany Art’s video here.

