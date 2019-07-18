Electric Dreams: Icelandic Producer Fruit On His Danceable Music And Copenhagen Connection

Over the past couple years, Anton Sandholt—Icelandic DJ, musician and event promoter—has been making his mark in Copenhagen’s dance music scene. His music productions, under his moniker Fruit, range from spiritual soundscapes to melodic club-ready dance tracks. He also co-hosts event-series Normal Fun which have received massive turnouts in both Copenhagen and Reykjavík.

<a href="http://coastalhaze.bandcamp.com/album/dr-mmeland">Drømmeland by Fruit</a>

Work hard; play hard

Anton began studying music and singing in a choir at a young age. “The last couple of years, I’ve focused on DJing and developing my sound as a producer and composer,” he explains. “Event organization can be straining, but the joy of making something that really comes together is something I thoroughly enjoy.”

To Anton, his music is a way for people to experience a specific emotional view-point, with enough room for personal interpretation. “My music is often a bit melancholic, or even nostalgic,” he explains. “Some of my friends tell me my music is like having a good time at the beach with an old friend.”

Drømmeland

Last year, Anton released a cassette tape with music on Øen Records—a small Copenhagen label run by a venue. Last month, his EP ‘Drømmeland’ was released on London-based label Coastal Haze, after considerable delays.

“Most of the tracks were ready two years ago, but didn’t get released since the label I made an agreement with initially came to a halt,” he says. “It seriously challenged my faith in the music industry.”

Future beats

Anton has a lot of projects in the works and a new EP will be ready before the end of the summer. “I’ll be playing events in Norway and the US soon and then there is an event series I am especially excited about in September at Øen,” he says. “There I’ll be paired with a poet to perform a half-hour improvised set together.”





Info: Follow Fruit on Soundcloud here. His two years-in-the-making EP ‘Drømmeland,’ is out now on Coastal Haze. Pick it up here.

