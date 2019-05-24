Intensity, Drive And Power: Meet Icelandic Techno Producer Fascia - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Björn Leó Brynjarsson

Fascia is the brain-child of Björn Leó Brynjarsson. Currently residing in Berlin, he works as a full-time script-writer, but spends as much time as he can on his hobby—producing techno tracks that have found favour with some of Reykjavík’s most popular DJs.

To Björn, making club-ready tracks like “Turist” and “Nakd”—released on a 12” on FALK Records a couple of years ago—is the most fun imaginable. “I just really want to project intensity, drive and power,” he explains. “I want to mediate some sort of abyss where you can see dark demons of the future.”

Work and play

Björn was born and raised in Reykjavík and has completed a course in Contemporary Theatre Studies at the Iceland University of the Arts. “I have written one screenplay, two plays and I have a big premiere coming up this fall in Borgarleikhúsið. It’s a play called Stórskáldið that I just finished writing,” he says.

There where many reasons for Björn to move to Berlin. “My girlfriend lives here, the art scene in general is constantly flourishing and inspirational,” he explains. “And of course, if you’re into techno this is a great place to be, even if that sounds like a cliché.”

<a href="http://falkworld.bandcamp.com/album/fascia-decanter">Fascia / Decanter by FALK</a>

Result matters

Asked about the importance of “clubbing” and “electronic” to his music, Björn explains that the fact that his music is electronic isn’t the point. “It’s all a matter of pursuing the sounds you want,” he explains. “The method doesn’t matter, only the end result.”

“When I go clubbing or hear a good DJ or live act, I get this feeling that music matters and I see a deeper meaning behind it all.”

He feels that a successful gig is a collaborative effort between the musicians, DJs and guests involved. “When I go clubbing or hear a good DJ or live act, I get this feeling that music matters and I see a deeper meaning behind it all,” he says. “If I can somehow contribute, then that’s great.”

Björn is currently working on-and-off on making a live-show out of his music a reality. “And I have a release in the pipelines,” Björn explains. “It’s about time.”

Go to Soundcloud to hear Fascia’s most recent songs. Visit falkworld.bandcamp.com to purchase Fascia’s split EP with Decanter.

