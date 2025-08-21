From Iceland — Menningarnótt: Our Final Day Of Summer Mania

Photo by The Reykjavík Grapevine Archives

Where you might find the Grapevine staff on this upcoming Culture Night

I’ve heard many describe Menningarnótt as the final day of summer, and, despite what the calendar says, I’d say that’s a spot-on assessment. But it’s also the epitome of the Icelandic summer: concert-going, gallery-hopping, eating waffles, buying one Gull for 1.600 ISK, not being able to walk on Laugavegur, running into friends everywhere you go.

You can thoroughly enjoy Menningarnótt by simply roaming and stopping at anything that piques your interest; almost all museums are free the entire day (except for the ones that are awful and gimmicky anyway). But if you prefer to make a plan, we’ve gathered a couple of events that you should definitely add to your itinerary.

HERMA & FRIENDS

Where: Herma, Hverfisgata 4

When: 12:00 to 22:00

What: Herma & Friends is a special exhibition for Menningarnótt, celebrating artists in Iceland. Featuring all kinds of works, from art and sculpture to books and design pieces, this is truly a celebration of Icelandic culture. Additionally, the Herma team will put on a concert in the port behind the gallery space, with names such as Ásdís, Amor Vincit Omnia, Emmsjé Gauti, Klaves, DJ ÓK, and more. Follow @herma_rvk on Instagram to keep updated.

Menningarmess

Where: Hafnarhús, Tryggvagata 17

When: 12:00 to 22:00

What: Reykjavík’s creative community hafnar.haus spills into Hafnarhús for their annual “Menningarmess.” Artists will sell their work at the hafnar.market (12:00-18:00), musicians and writers will perform, there will be snacks (homemade bagels!) and drinks, there will be a comic workshop (12:00-20:00) and a round of bingo. What more could there be!

Harpa On Menningarnótt

Where: Harpa Concert Hall, Austurbakki 2

When: 13:00 to 18:00

What: Harpa sponsors a delightful programme on Menningarnótt. Of particular interest to families, you can expect everything from a shadow puppet theatre workshop (13:00) to a family ball with Reykjavík’s Big Band (14:30). There will also be an open rehearsal with the Reykjavík Symphony Orchestra with Unnsteinn Manuel (15:00, 17:00). Outside the building, there will be a boat-constructing workshop and race (13:00), a vertical dance will be performed (16:20), Brumm Brumm’s truck will be selling prints, and BMXers will show off their skills (14:45, 15:45).

Rock, Paper, Scissors!

Where: White Lotus Venue, Bankastræti 2 (2nd Floor)

When: 14:00 to 16:00

What: Think you’re better than most at Rock, Paper, Scissors? Then you should put it to the test on Menningarnótt. This event will consist of a presentation on the history of the infamous game, followed by a tournament where one competitor will emerge victorious (and win a trophy?!).

R6013 Street Festival

Where: Outside R6013, Ingólfsstræti 20

When: 13:00 to 21:00

What: Infamous and beloved DIY venue R6013 holds their yearly Menningarnótt street festival once again. Vegan food, secondhand clothing, art, and more are for sale, alongside a phenomenal lineup of grassroots musicians: BKPM, Krassoff, Amor Vincit Omnia, Woolly Kind, Hist og, and Smeg. Stay tuned by following @aegir6013 on Instagram.

Tónaflóð

Where: Arnarhóll

When: 19:00 to 22:00

What: Maybe the most notorious Menningarnótt event, Tónaflóð (or “music flood”), presents a stacked lineup as always. Músíktilraunir winners Geðbrigði — a heavy metal band of 19-year-olds — will take the stage, along with the playful and sweet K.óla, musician and actress Elín Hall (whose new “villain”-era single is reviewed on page 30), Eurovision competitors VÆB, the kings of 2010s pop, Retro Stefson, and rapper Emmsjé Gauti (who will bring some guests). As always, the concert will end with a fireworks show. If you’re not in the mood to fight for a spot on Arnarhóll, just make sure to try and listen to the concert as you’re travelling from one bar to the next.

DJ Margeir’s MOMENT x Bókin (+ afterparty)

Where: Klapparstígur, between Laugavegur and Hverfisgata (then Austurbæjarbíó)

When: 15:00 to 22:00, then 22:00 to 03:00

What: On Menningarnótt last year, DJ Margeir’s annual block party clashed with the used bookstore that it shared the street with. This year, they’ve put aside their differences to combine beats with books, pop with poetry. Following the street fest, DJ Margeir continues the night with an afterparty at new hot spot Austurbæjarbíó. If you think you’re too cool for Tónaflóð, this is the event for you.