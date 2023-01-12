From Iceland — Grapevine Events - All you need to know!

Photo by Art Bicnick

How is it basically half way through January already? Somehow we’ve broken all of our New Year’s resolutions, finished off our holiday chocolate — and yet we’re still only getting a scant five hours of daylight. Yeuch. Luckily we can’t stay down in the dumps for long, because there are just too many fun things going on this weekend. Things like a Ukrainian Mystery Christmas Concert, Benni Hemm Hemm at Húrra, performances as part of international art Biennale Fresh Winds, and board games for learners of Icelandic!

Tertulia Festival

January 12 to 16 – Multiple locations at multiple times

It’s not often we get to share a brand-new concept! Tertulia festival, a music and dining experience originating in New York, is hosting its very first edition in Reykjavík! They will be hosting two different dinners, two breakfasts, and one happy hour. Imagine yourself dressed your best, enjoying an incredible meal and dreaming away on live chamber music in between courses. Check out more on events.grapevine.is. What’s not to love? KW

RVK Feminist Film Festival

January 12-15 – Multiple locations

The Reykjavík Feminist Film Festival returns with its fourth edition, focusing on all things horror. You might have a love-hate relationship with horror films, but remember that it’s a good opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate filmmakers who identify as women. The festival will also showcase films competing for the Sister Awards (their short film competition) and host a few networking events, like a pre-afterparty with flash tattoos at Reykjavík Marina on Jan. 7. IZ

Ólafur Kram, Lempi Elo, K.óla

January 13 at 19:00 – Mengi – 3.000 ISK

You don’t want to miss the upcoming performance of Ólafur Kram! They’ll be joined by some talented guests from Copenhagen and Helsinki for a night of pure entertainment. Ólafur Kram is made up of a group of young musicians who know how to give it their all — their music is a blend of various elements, emotive, yet slightly mysterious. After seeing them at the 2022 Iceland Airwaves, we simply cannot afford to skip such a fun gig. Finnish singer-songwriter Lempi Elo and K.óla, the solo project of Reykjavíking-turned-Copenhagener Katrín Helga Ólafsdóttir, will also be performing. Don’t miss out on this night of musical magic! IZ