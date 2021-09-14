From Iceland — Iceland Increases Its Contribution To Humanitarian Aid

Photo by Russell Lee Klika, U.S. Army / Wikimedia Commons

According to Morgunblaðið, The Ministry for Foreign Affairs announced that Iceland will provide an additional 25 million ISK in humanitarian aid in Afghanistan. The statement was given yesterday at the United Nations pledge conference by Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation.

In August, Iceland announced that it is going to provide 60 million ISK to the UN Refugee Agency and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The 25 million ISK is an addition to the previously promised contribution.

Guðlaugur Þór remarked on the decision in an announcement on the cabinet’s website:

“We want to respond to the UN’s call for immediate support for the Afghan people, not least to ensure respect for international human rights and humanitarian law, unhindered access to humanitarian organizations, and the protection of Afghan citizens.” He also mentions the need to ensure that the improvements achieved in women’s rights won’t be lost.

